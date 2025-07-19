  • home icon
  • Shows
  • Will there be Untamed season 2? Renewal status and more

Will there be Untamed season 2? Renewal status and more

By Sakshi Singh
Published Jul 19, 2025 09:13 GMT
Untamed show (Image Via Netflix)
Untamed show (Image via Netflix/ Tudum)

Untamed season 2 is already on the minds of fans following binge-watching the suspenseful, emotionally charged limited series that premiered on Netflix on July 17, 2025. With its creepy setting, rough national park backdrop, and murder mystery that is personal for its protagonist, Untamed created its own niche within the dense crime drama landscape.

Ad

And yet, as credits finished rolling on episode six, the question remained was this a single expedition, or merely the start?

Starring Eric Bana as the troubled ISB (Investigative Services Branch) agent Kyle Turner, the show involves an inquiry into a body found at Yosemite's El Capitan. But what begins as a simple, tragic case becomes much more personal.

Although Netflix has not officially renewed Untamed season 2 yet, the creators are open to continuing the story.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Disclaimer: The article contains spoilers of Untamed season 1.

Details on Untamed season 2 explored

Ad

As of now, Netflix hasn’t confirmed Untamed season 2. The series was originally billed as a limited series, with a clear beginning, middle, and end. However, as we’ve seen in recent years, limited doesn’t always mean final.

Shows like Big Little Lies and The Night Agent have broken out of that box thanks to strong viewership and passionate fan bases. There's also narrative leeway inherent in Untamed's premise. Turner works for the ISB, an actual law enforcement division that investigates major crimes in U.S. national parks.

Ad

This format provides an easy way to extrapolate out from the story without diminishing what season 1 accomplished. In a report by TV Insider, it was quoted that showrunners Mark L. Smith and Elle have been receptive to ongoing continuance. Elle Smith said they'd "do this forever if they let us," and Eric Bana, who also is an executive producer, admitted that there's room for more if the proper story arises.

What happened in Untamed season 1?

Ad

Season 1 of Untamed opens with a mystery: a woman is falling from the top of El Capitan. ISB agent Kyle Turner is called in to solve what turns out to be what seems to be a fatal climbing accident, but soon the case is nothing short of a murder.

The victim is found to be Lucy Cook, a foster child who went missing years ago. Her return and death trigger a series of events that bring up old secrets from Yosemite as well as Turner's own history.

Ad

Turner's path is every bit as emotional as it is procedural. Tormented by the loss of his son six years prior, he's not keen on revisiting pain until Lucy's case pushes him to. Throughout the series, Turner sees visions of his son, struggles with grief, and copes with increasing pressure from locals, the press, and his own conscience.

In a dramatic conclusion, Chief Ranger Paul Souter, Turner's boss and Lucy's biological father, was the one who killed her. His move to cover up Lucy, after she began blackmailing him, was too extreme. Souter takes his own life after confessing, leaving Turner emotionally exhausted and willing to bid farewell to Yosemite.

Ad

What can happen in Untamed season 2?

Ad

If Netflix approves, Untamed season 2 would probably transport Turner to another park, with a new cast of investigators, new suspects, and a new crime that mirrors or diverges from the first season. The location shift would also provide the show's camera crew with a new terrain to experience whether in the Utah deserts or the Alaskan woods.

Thematically, the series could do with maintaining the exploration of the collision between natural wonder and human tragedy. Season 1 exemplified how wild spaces can be beautiful and brutal in equal measure. Untamed season 2 might pose fresh questions how do humans superimpose their guilt, trauma, and desires onto these wild places.

Ad

Interested viewers can watch Untamed on Netflix.

About the author
Sakshi Singh

Sakshi Singh

Sakshi covers skincare, fashion, and makeup as a beauty and lifestyle writer at Sportskeeda. With a background in Mass Communication and Journalism and about 2.5 years of work experience as a content writer at Netscribes India Pvt. Limited, her articles offer an insightful perspective on the skincare, haircare, and fashion trends in vogue.

Sakshi’s desire to pursue a writing career in beauty was due to her early interest in skincare thanks to her mother. Glamzilla and Makeup By Mario are her favorite artists and she follows them to stay up-to-date with the latest trends.

Sakshi makes a point to do thorough research before crafting her content and steer clear of plagiarism and AI to maintain credibility. She values having her own voice in her content pieces.
When not engaged in beauty and lifestyle writing, Sakshi enjoys cooking and baking.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Tiasha
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications