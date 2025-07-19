Will there be Untamed season 2? Renewal status and more

Untamed season 2 is already on the minds of fans following binge-watching the suspenseful, emotionally charged limited series that premiered on Netflix on July 17, 2025. With its creepy setting, rough national park backdrop, and murder mystery that is personal for its protagonist, Untamed created its own niche within the dense crime drama landscape.And yet, as credits finished rolling on episode six, the question remained was this a single expedition, or merely the start?Starring Eric Bana as the troubled ISB (Investigative Services Branch) agent Kyle Turner, the show involves an inquiry into a body found at Yosemite's El Capitan. But what begins as a simple, tragic case becomes much more personal.Although Netflix has not officially renewed Untamed season 2 yet, the creators are open to continuing the story.Disclaimer: The article contains spoilers of Untamed season 1.Details on Untamed season 2 exploredAs of now, Netflix hasn’t confirmed Untamed season 2. The series was originally billed as a limited series, with a clear beginning, middle, and end. However, as we’ve seen in recent years, limited doesn’t always mean final.Shows like Big Little Lies and The Night Agent have broken out of that box thanks to strong viewership and passionate fan bases. There's also narrative leeway inherent in Untamed's premise. Turner works for the ISB, an actual law enforcement division that investigates major crimes in U.S. national parks.This format provides an easy way to extrapolate out from the story without diminishing what season 1 accomplished. In a report by TV Insider, it was quoted that showrunners Mark L. Smith and Elle have been receptive to ongoing continuance. Elle Smith said they'd &quot;do this forever if they let us,&quot; and Eric Bana, who also is an executive producer, admitted that there's room for more if the proper story arises.What happened in Untamed season 1?Season 1 of Untamed opens with a mystery: a woman is falling from the top of El Capitan. ISB agent Kyle Turner is called in to solve what turns out to be what seems to be a fatal climbing accident, but soon the case is nothing short of a murder.The victim is found to be Lucy Cook, a foster child who went missing years ago. Her return and death trigger a series of events that bring up old secrets from Yosemite as well as Turner's own history.Turner's path is every bit as emotional as it is procedural. Tormented by the loss of his son six years prior, he's not keen on revisiting pain until Lucy's case pushes him to. Throughout the series, Turner sees visions of his son, struggles with grief, and copes with increasing pressure from locals, the press, and his own conscience.In a dramatic conclusion, Chief Ranger Paul Souter, Turner's boss and Lucy's biological father, was the one who killed her. His move to cover up Lucy, after she began blackmailing him, was too extreme. Souter takes his own life after confessing, leaving Turner emotionally exhausted and willing to bid farewell to Yosemite.What can happen in Untamed season 2?If Netflix approves, Untamed season 2 would probably transport Turner to another park, with a new cast of investigators, new suspects, and a new crime that mirrors or diverges from the first season. The location shift would also provide the show's camera crew with a new terrain to experience whether in the Utah deserts or the Alaskan woods.Thematically, the series could do with maintaining the exploration of the collision between natural wonder and human tragedy. Season 1 exemplified how wild spaces can be beautiful and brutal in equal measure. Untamed season 2 might pose fresh questions how do humans superimpose their guilt, trauma, and desires onto these wild places.Interested viewers can watch Untamed on Netflix.