7 questions Outer Banks season 5 must answer

Fans are aware that Outer Banks season 5 will make it to Netflix in 2026, but the release date still hasn't been confirmed. Since 2020, when it was first released, the show has earned praise for its engaging storyline that thrives on thorough character development and clever plot progressions. After the riveting last season, viewers have high expectations from Outer Banks season 5, which will be its last.

Those following the show from the very start have seen the gang grow up in front of their eyes and it will certainly be bittersweet to accept the fact that they won't be coming back after Outer Banks season 5. At the same time, they are looking forward to seeing where the journey takes the remaining Pogues and whether a happy ending is on the horizon.

As the finale of season four left fans with plenty of unanswered questions, mentioned on this list, they are hoping that Outer Banks season 5 will give them the closure they need.

7 things that the writers of the show should address in Outer Banks season 5

1) Will the Pogues be the same without JJ?

The Pogues will feel different without JJ's presence (Image via Netflix)

JJ Maybank, portrayed by Rudy Pankow, was one Outer Banks character who would inexplicably gain attention whenever he was on screen. Although most of the time, it was for the wrong reasons. Even then, it cannot be denied that he was a force of nature who was hard to ignore.

After the tragic season four finale, where JJ was killed, Outer Banks season 5 will certainly showcase how his death impacted the rest of the Pogues. While it is true that JJ's impulsive and reckless nature got the gang involved in a lot of risky situations, he was also the one who brought the group together when it mattered the most.

It will be interesting to see how the group dynamics change in Outer Banks season 5 as a result of his unfortunate death and whether they decide to seek revenge on his behalf.

2) Will Chandler Groff get his just desserts?

The gang will surely want payback for what Groff did in season four (Image via Netflix)

When it comes to terrible parenting, J. Anthony Crane's Chandler Groff certainly leads the pack because of his evil deeds. From the moment this character was introduced in Outer Banks, it was obvious that there was something sinister about his motives and the Pogues never fully trusted him.

In season four, when he kills JJ to get his hands on the Blue Crown, it becomes clear that he has no sense of empathy or attachment towards his son. In fact, he saw JJ simply as a means to an end. Viewers are hoping that in Outer Banks season 5, Groff gets the punishment he deserves.

Over the course of the show, there have been multiple attempts by different parties to eliminate Groff, but he has continued to cheat death. It will be interesting to see if the writers will finally cave in to fan demands and kill the character for good in Outer Banks season 5.

3) Will the Lupine Corsairs make another attempt to get the Blue Crown?

The Pogues may cross paths with the Lupine Corsairs again in Outer Banks season 5 (Image via Netflix)

Treasure hunting, as depicted in Outer Banks, is no child's play and the Lupine Corsairs certainly mean business. A group of mercenaries, they are led by a mysterious billionaire who goes by the name of Anton Finch. In the show, it was revealed that Finch frees imprisoned criminals and gets them to find rare artifacts for him.

In season four of Outer Banks, the Lupine Corsairs were also in Morocco, searching for the coveted Blue Crown. It was the Pogues who dismantled their plan by finding the Blue Crown first, even though it was stolen by Groff soon after. The rest of the season didn't focus too much on the Lupine Corsairs but it is likely that they come back in Outer Banks season 5.

They are a crafty bunch and have enough financial backing to resume their search. If they do make an appearance in Outer Banks season 5, it can cause a lot of problems for the Outer Banks bunch.

4) Are Sarah and John B ready to start a new phase in their life?

The Pogues don't exactly have the kind of stable lifestyle that is good for young children (Image via Netflix)

Like most relationships, Sarah (Madelyn Cline) and John B. Routledge (Chase Stokes) have had to work hard to keep their bond strong. Despite the many challenges that have come their way over the seasons, they have been able to find their way back to each other, one way or another.

Fans who have been rooting for them from the very beginning were elated when they decided to get married. But the same level of jubilation was missing when Sarah's pregnancy was disclosed.

It is no secret that the Pogues have been involved in many dangerous situations in their search for treasure. Adding a child to the mix will certainly not be wise. And so, it is natural for viewers to question whether they are ready to bear the responsibility that comes with parenthood. Hopefully, Outer Banks season 5 will address this important concern.

5) Will Rafe become a part of the Pogues?

It is still unclear whether the Pogues can trust Rafe (Image via Netflix)

Towards the end of season four of Outer Banks, it seems like Drew Starkey's Rafe Cameron had a change of heart. Viewers could see that his demeanor became different after he learned the truth about his father. The news of Sarah's pregnancy could have also added to this sudden shift.

When JJ is killed, Rafe seems equally as upset as the Pogues which raises the question of whether he is considering becoming an ally instead of an adversary. Now, viewers will have to keep in mind that his anger towards Groff may be financially driven as he had wanted the Blue Crown for himself.

As Outer Banks season 5 will tie up all loose ends, it is likely that Rafe's motivations will be unraveled as the narrative progresses. Seeing as how the Pogues have already lost one of their own, it will certainly be nice if they can depend on Rafe's support in Outer Banks season 5.

6) Will Outer Banks season 5 delve into the identity of John B's mother?

Instead of his parents, John B has depended more on his friends (Image via Netflix)

John B. Routledge has always had hope that his father was alive somewhere. In fact, it is this belief that motivated him to look for the gold from the Royal Merchant that his father was tracking before his disappearance. It was also his father's influence that steered the Pogues on a path of adventure and exploration.

In season three, it was revealed that John B's father was not only alive but on the same island as the Pogues. However, fans couldn't help but notice that there hasn't been any mention of his mother. They are hoping that some hints will be made available in Outer Banks season 5.

From the very beginning, John B has been on his own and it would certainly be interesting if this missing maternal angle could be introduced in Outer Banks season 5 to make the narrative richer.

7) Will the Kooks get off their high pedestal in Outer Banks season 5?

The Kooks and the Pogues have always been on opposing sides (Image via Netflix)

Let's be honest, it is really easy to hate on the Kooks. Residing in Figure Eight, they are spoiled and entitled, and think that nothing can touch them because of their wealthy backgrounds. This is why they are only too eager to commit horrendous acts for selfish reasons without an ounce of guilt or remorse.

Although the group has been involved in many questionable activities over the seasons, there hasn't been any real backlash. Viewers are hopeful that the writers of the show will finally throw in some retribution in Outer Banks season 5 so that the Kooks get off the high horse and face the consequences of their actions.

Given that Outer Banks season 5 will be the last season, it will certainly feel amiss without seeing what the future brings for the spoiled elites.

It is still too early to tell which direction Outer Banks season 5 will head in terms of the story but viewers are hopeful that it will contain satisfying answers to their lingering questions.

