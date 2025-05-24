Hacks season 4 finale: Release date and time, where to watch, plot, and more

The time has come for Hacks season 4 to bid adieu to the audience. The last episode of the show's latest season will be aired on May 29, 2025, on HBO at 9 pm ET/6 pm PT and will be made available on HBO Max at the same time.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers. Reader discretion is advised.

The episode's events will pick up from where it left off in the previous one. For the unversed, in the penultimate episode of Hacks, Deborah Vance resigned as the host of her late-night show.

She took the difficult decision after Bob Lipka insisted on firing Ava Daniels, Deborah's head writer and friend. While giving a speech about how she refuses to be bogged down by people in power and make decisions she does not intend to take, she mentioned that her priorities have changed.

Release details about Hacks season 4 finale

The season finale episode of Hacks season 4, titled Heaven, will air on HBO and be released on HBO Max on May 29, 2025, at 9 pm ET/6 pm PT.

That being said, HBO and HBO Max are only accessible in select areas. While there is only so much one can do when it comes to the accessibility offered by television channels, streaming platforms offer more flexibility.

In areas where HBO Max isn't available, users can take the help of VPNs. Reliable options, such as Express VPN and Nord VPN, are preferable in such situations. However, before using any of these, one must first ensure that their usage aligns with the area-wise protocols.

What happened in Hacks season 4 episode 9?

Hacks season 4 episode 9 is bittersweet for a lot of reasons. At the beginning of the episode, despite Ava's reluctance, Deborah hosts Shadow Soldier star Ethan Summer on her show.

While speaking to him, Deborah humorously refers to his "Snapchat controversy," which did not sit well with Summer's representatives and Bob Lipka, one of the topmost executives associated with Deborah's show. They ask to have it removed, and Deborah obliges. However, distressed, Ava goes to a bar and confides in a former acquaintance who also works in showbiz about what happened.

The next day, she learns that the show that her friend was associated with is running a section about Ethan Summer trying to have sections of his interview from Deborah's late-night show removed. Ava, scared about losing her job, confronts the person, but he refuses to take down the piece from the upcoming episode of their show.

Meanwhile, Bob Lipka finds out that Ava was the one who revealed everything to the people who would run Summer's story, and how it was removed from Deborah's show. He asks Deborah to fire Ava, but she refuses to do so.

In the touching last few minutes of Hacks season 4, as Ava is prevented from entering Deborah's show's taping, Deborah goes on stage and says that she refuses to be tamed by the network. She also boldly claims—referring to Ava— that she would stand by those she loves and step down from the show.

She is then met by Ava outside, who hugs and scolds her for leaving the show. Deborah reveals that she had made provisions to prevent her from coming inside because she knew Ava would tell her to continue with the show without her.

What to expect in Hacks season 4 episode finale?

Hacks season 4 episode 9 ends with Deborah and Ava leaving the late-night set by a car as they discuss their future. However, Bob appears in front of their car and gives them a reality check.

He reminds Deborah of the terms of their contract and mentions that she will not be able to take up any job for the next 18 months. The episode ends with Ava and Deborah confused about their future plans.

Episode 10 of the show will explore the aftermath of the conversation as Deborah and Ava try to navigate their way out of the situation. However, they wouldn't be doing this alone. Jimmy and Kayla will also stand by them, as they always have.

Episodes 1 to 9 of Hacks season 4 are now streaming on HBO Max.

