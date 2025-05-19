What is the common link between ABC's High Potential and HBO's Hacks?

Hacks on HBO and High Potential on ABC may not share any structural similarities. However, they do share a common element that plays a huge role in determining the success of both shows.

This element is actress Kaitlin Olson, who plays crucial characters in both shows. While in Hacks, Olson plays DJ, Deborah Vance's daughter, in High Potential, she plays Morgan Gillory.

Kaitlin Olson plays more of a supporting character in the former. However, her role is extremely important to the show's narrative, as without her, it would be difficult to establish Deborah's character properly. In High Potential, Olson plays the leading role. This means without her, the show would not happen, making her presence of utmost importance.

Actress Kaitlin Olson is the common link between Hacks and High Potential

As previously mentioned, actress Kaitlin Olson is what is common between Hacks and High Potential. While in the former, she plays Deborah "DJ" Vance Jr., in the latter, she plays Morgan Gillory.

Olson has been active in the industry since 2000. She has featured in films, TV shows, video games, music videos, and web-based content. The first film she appeared in was Eyes to Heaven, in which she made an appearance in an uncredited role. Her first television show was Curb Your Enthusiasm, in which she played the role of Becky from 2000 to 2020.

Since then, Olson has appeared in approximately 15 films. Some of the popular titles in which she has featured include Leap Year (2010), The Heat (2013), and Incoming (2024). In these, she played the roles of Libby, Tatiana, and Ms. Nielsen, respectively.

Among the 30-plus television shows Kaitlin Olson has been a part of, some of the most renowned ones include Curb Your Enthusiasm (2000–2020), It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia (2005–present), and Flipped (2020). In these shows, Olson played Becky, Deandra "Sweet Dee" Reynolds, and Cricket Melfi, respectively.

When it comes to video games, Kaitlin Olson was the voice of Destiny in the 2015 release, Disney Infinity 3.0. On the web, Olson was present in 3 episodes of The Always Sunny Podcast hosted by Glenn Howerton, Charlie Day, and Rob McElhenney, the actors associated with It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia. In 2021, Olson appeared in the music video for Imagine Dragons' song Follow You.

Kaitlin Olson has also lent her voice to several projects, including Family Guy (2009–2011), Escape from Planet Earth (2013), Finding Dory (2016), and Agent Elvis (2023).

About Hacks on HBO

Hacks chronicles legendary veteran comedian Deborah Vance and her writer, Ava Daniels, who landed the role during one of the lowest points of her career. In season 4, which is the show's ongoing season, Deborah is the host of her late-night talk show, and Ava is head writer.

Despite their differences in the first few episodes of this season of Hacks, Deborah and Ava were able to mend their fences. They come together to make the show a huge success.

About High Potential on ABC

High Potential on ABC chronicles single mother Morgan Gillory, who is working as a cleaning lady at the LAPD. She gets recognized and is offered a consultant position at LAPD's Major Crimes division after helping to solve a case.

The official synopsis for the show, as highlighted by ABC, reads:

"High Potential follows a single mom with an exceptional mind, whose unconventional knack for solving crimes leads to an unusual and unstoppable partnership with a by-the-book seasoned detective (Daniel Sunjata)."

Audiences can currently watch Kaitlin Olson in Hacks season 4. They will also be able to see her in High Potential season 2, which is scheduled to arrive sometime in 2025-2026.

