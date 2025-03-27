Gold & Greed: The Hunt for Fenn's Treasure - Release date & time, where to watch, and more

Netflix's Gold & Greed: The Hunt for Fenn's Treasure is set to premiere on the streaming platform on March 27, 2025. The three-part docuseries revisits one of the most unusual manhunts of the 21st century, one that started with an eccentric art dealer and a cryptic 24-line poem.

It is based on the real-life treasure hunt initiated by 80-year-old Forrest Fenn in 2010. He hid a chest that was reportedly filled with gold coins, gems, and historical relics somewhere in the Rocky Mountains.

The search drew more than 300,000 people worldwide, many of whom left behind careers and families. According to CBS News, by May 2024, at least five people had died while looking for the treasure. Reportedly, some hunters were so obsessed that they began stalking Fenn’s family, and others were jailed for trespassing in restricted areas.

Gold & Greed: The Hunt for Fenn's Treasure traces not just the chase, but the people who shaped it, and the aftermath of a discovery that may not have ended the mystery entirely.

Where to watch Gold & Greed: The Hunt for Fenn's Treasure?

Gold & Greed: The Hunt for Fenn's Treasure begins streaming exclusively on Netflix on Thursday, March 27, 2025. The docuseries won’t be available on any other platform.

Netflix US has flexible plans that start at $7.99 for the ad-supported standard option and go up to $24.99 for the premium version. In the UK, the entry point is £4.99, while other regions like Canada, Australia, Brazil, and Japan follow localized pricing models with both ad-free and ad-supported options.

The three-part series traces the origin of a modern treasure hunt that began in 2010. Forrest Fenn, a reclusive millionaire and art dealer, buried a chest filled with gold, gems, and artifacts somewhere in the Rocky Mountains.

Cast of Gold & Greed: The Hunt for Fenn's Treasure explored

Gold & Greed: The Hunt for Fenn’s Treasure leans into the real stories of people who actually lived through the chase. The three-part docuseries isn’t a reenactment with actors and is built on the voices of those who joined the hunt and those who watched it unfold from behind the camera.

Cynthia Meachum, who is one of the most recognized names in the Fenn treasure community. As someone who knew Forrest Fenn personally, she spent years trying to find the treasure. Another person is Justin Posey, whose journey adds a whole new layer to the narrative. Gold & Greed: The Hunt for Fenn's Treasure looks at what drove Justin and what he found while looking for the treasure.

The Hurst family brings a different perspective to the hunt as their inclusion shows how personal and high-stakes this search is for many people.

Another notable person whose presence looms large in the docuseries is Forrest Fenn himself. While he died in 2020, the creators of the series have included old interviews and video footage that show why he decided to hide the chest in the mountains.

Director Jared McGilliard led the effort alongside a group of producers from Vox Media and Gum Street Productions. Dean King and James Campbell also helped shape the project as executive producers along with Chad Mumm, Max Heckman, and others.

What is Gold & Greed: The Hunt for Fenn’s Treasure all about?

Gold & Greed: The Hunt for Fenn’s Treasure is a three-part docuseries that chronicles a real-life treasure hunt sparked by millionaire art dealer Forrest Fenn in 2010. At age 80, Fenn hid a chest filled with gold coins, gems, and artifacts in the Rocky Mountains. He then released a 24-line poem that had clues to its location in his self-published memoir The Thrill of the Chase. According to a CBS News report from May 2024, the chest was estimated to be worth at least $1 million.

Gold & Greed: The Hunt for Fenn's Treasure follows the stories of everyday individuals who dedicated years of their lives searching for the hidden fortune.

Some participants abandoned jobs or sold possessions, while others faced arrest for trespassing in national parks. One treasure hunter described the obsession, saying Fenn and his treasure “lived rent-free” in his head all hours of the day.

