Where is Cynthia Meachum now? All about the treasure hunter ahead of Gold & Greed: The Hunt for Fenn’s Treasure on Netflix 

Cynthia Meachum, a retired field service engineer from Rio Rancho, New Mexico, became one of the most recognizable figures in the decade-long search for Forrest Fenn’s treasure. Her involvement began in 2013 after reading Fenn’s memoir, The Thrill of the Chase, containing a cryptic 24-line poem that hinted at the location of a hidden chest filled with gold and artifacts.

Ad

According to Money.com (June 17, 2019), Meachum converted a room in her house into a “war room” filled with maps and notes, and she spent thousands of dollars pursuing the chest in the Rocky Mountains. Her dedication is featured in the Netflix docuseries Gold & Greed: The Hunt for Fenn’s Treasure, which examines the real-world consequences and community formed around the hunt.

As per Moviedelic (March 27, 2025), Cynthia Meachum continues to live in Rio Rancho with her two dogs and remains active in the search community, occasionally returning to the wilderness and maintaining her YouTube channel focused on Fenn’s legacy.

Ad

Trending

Cynthia Meachum now lives in Rio Rancho with her two dogs

Ad

Cynthia Meachum, one of the most committed participants in the Forrest Fenn treasure hunt, has since stepped away from the spotlight and now leads a quiet life in Rio Rancho, New Mexico.

With no children and reportedly single, she lives with her two dogs, continuing to pursue outdoor adventures while preserving the memory of her late friend, Forrest Fenn. Though the treasure was officially found in 2020, Meachum remains a respected figure in the treasure-hunting community.

Ad

Dedication to the Fenn treasure hunt

Cynthia Meachum's involvement in the Forrest Fenn treasure hunt began in 2013 when she first heard about it through a coworker while employed as an engineer near Albuquerque. After reading The Thrill of the Chase, Fenn's self-published memoir containing a 24-line poem, Meachum was intrigued enough to pursue the quest seriously.

According to NPR (May 21, 2021), she described her entry into the search saying:

"One of my co-workers sort of moseyed up to me and quietly whispered, have you heard of the Forrest Fenn treasure hunt?"

Ad

Her first meeting with Forrest Fenn occurred in October 2013, during a book signing event. The encounter marked the beginning of what would become a close friendship.

Ad

After being laid off in 2015 from her role as a field service engineer, Meachum committed herself full-time to the treasure hunt. She said it was the best day of her life.

"I wanted to do cartwheels," she told Money.com (June 17, 2019).

She spent an estimated amount of over $10,000 annually on her quest. Despite the financial commitment, she described the experience as an "incredible adventure."

Over the years, Meachum developed a strong bond with Fenn. As per Moviedelic.com (March 27, 2025), she recounted how he once leaned in and suggested she spend the summer in Yellowstone, which she interpreted as a clue. She continued sending him updates during that period and received cryptic replies she believed were intended to guide her.

Ad

The treasure is found, but the hunt persists

Ad

In June 2020, Jack Stuef, a medical student from Michigan, was confirmed as the person who found the treasure in Wyoming. Despite the announcement, Meachum and other searchers remained skeptical about the full truth behind the find.

Outside Online (July 22, 2021) reported that conspiracy theories and ongoing debates kept the hunt alive in the eyes of many, especially those who felt a deep personal connection to Fenn or the puzzle itself.

Cynthia Meachum expressed that while she did not find the treasure, she gained much more from the experience, friendships, exploration, and a new perspective on life. Her passion for the adventure led her to author Chasing Fenn's Treasure: One Woman's Insight into Forrest Fenn and His Poem, published in 2018.

Ad

The book offers her interpretations of Fenn's poem and recounts her personal journey. As Mysterious Writings (n.d.) notes, Meachum explained her purpose in writing the book was so that "others who cannot search boots-on-the-ground for whatever reason can still go vicariously through my stories."

Even after the treasure was claimed, Cynthia Meachum continued to explore the Rocky Mountains, often accompanied by her search partner and his dog, Tucker, who was trained to sniff out bronze. According to Outside Online (July 22, 2021), they now search for the "divot," a physical imprint left behind where the treasure once lay, and other remaining clues like the original "blaze."

Ad

While her pace may have slowed, Cynthia Meachum still ventures into the outdoors, driven not by gold but by the legacy of her late friend and the thrill of the journey.

"Oh, my God, yes, it was worth it. These are like the best 10 years of my life," she told NPR (May 21, 2021).

Keeping the memory alive

Today, Cynthia Meachum continues to maintain her YouTube channel, primarily focused on Fenn's treasure and her conversations with him. She uses this platform and her public appearances to share insights and keep the spirit of the hunt alive.

Ad

She has also made it her mission to preserve Forrest Fenn's memory and the philosophy behind the hunt: that adventure and discovery are worthwhile pursuits regardless of the reward. Though the physical treasure is no longer buried, for Meachum, the real prize was the transformative journey it inspired.

Stay tuned for more updates.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback