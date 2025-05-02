The Rookie may want to fix this one problem with its villain arcs 

The Rookie has gained popularity for its engaging mix of character-driven stories, procedural drama, and emotional moments. The series continues to explore personal growth, relationships, and moral challenges within the Los Angeles Police Department. With its seventh season currently underway, the show has remained successful in balancing weekly cases with ongoing storylines.

However, a recurring pattern in how the series handles its villains has started to raise concerns among some viewers. Several antagonists are introduced with strong potential but are then written out quickly or unexpectedly. This approach can sometimes limit the impact these characters might have had on the overall narrative. One example of this is the recent handling of the character Malvado in the episode Mad About Murder.

The Rookie: Malvado’s character arc ends abruptly

Malvado, introduced earlier in season 7, was presented as a skilled and elusive hitman. He was hired by a criminal group called the Southern Front to eliminate Jason Wyler, a recurring antagonist from previous seasons. Malvado’s introduction made him appear as a serious and calculated threat. His ability to avoid capture and carry out high-risk assignments made him a compelling addition to the season.

In Mad About Murder, Malvado returns in a subplot involving a dark web hitman-for-hire service. However, his reappearance is short-lived. In a sudden turn of events, he is shot and killed by Detective Angela Lopez. The resolution of his storyline occurs within a single scene, offering little time for buildup or dramatic tension. This swift conclusion surprised some viewers, given the earlier effort to establish Malvado as a formidable adversary.

The Rookie: Missed opportunities for character development

Malvado’s storyline also connected directly to John Nolan and Bailey Nune, offering the possibility for deeper character moments. Earlier episodes revealed that Bailey had been in contact with Malvado using a burner phone, which he then used to track and kill Jason Wyler. This situation introduced ethical and legal questions for Bailey, as well as potential tension between her and Nolan.

The show briefly addressed this issue, showing Nolan confronting Bailey and Bailey disposing of the burner phone. However, the plot was not developed further. Malvado’s death removed the possibility of the matter resurfacing in a meaningful way. For some viewers, this felt like a missed opportunity to explore the emotional and professional consequences for the characters involved.

The Rookie: A repeated pattern with recurring villains

This isn’t the first time The Rookie has resolved a villain’s arc quickly—Jason Wyler, whose storyline had been building since earlier seasons, was also written out in a short span after his prison escape. His ties to other characters like Oscar Hutchinson and potential links to Elijah Stone had hinted at longer-term story potential. However, his return and ultimate fate were brief.

Similar concerns may apply to characters such as Monica Stevens and Oscar Hutchinson, who have been teased as important figures in the ongoing season. If their stories are concluded as abruptly as those of Jason and Malvado, it may reduce the sense of long-term stakes in the show’s narrative.

While The Rookie continues to offer engaging episodes and strong character moments, the way it handles recurring villains could benefit from more development. Allowing these characters to evolve and pose a lasting challenge could add depth and suspense to the show. Rather than removing them quickly, building more thoughtful conclusions might make their stories more impactful.

With several key characters still expected to return, there remains an opportunity for the show to take a different approach. If upcoming storylines allow time for meaningful conflict and resolution, it could enhance both the drama and viewer investment going forward.

Catch the latest episode of The Rookie streaming on ABC.

