“I do think it's very much in my head for season 8 “- The Rookie showrunner reveals the fate of one big storyline from season 7 

The Rookie season 7, episode 15 aired on April 22, 2025, reintroduced key characters and set the stage for future drama, particularly surrounding serial killer Liam Glasser. In this documentary-style episode, the show hinted that Glasser's story isn't over yet, even though he is behind bars.

Ad

Speaking to ScreenRant on April 26, 2025, creator and showrunner Alexi Hawley revealed that Glasser's potential escape from prison won't unfold this season, but the idea is in the works for the upcoming season. He said,

"I think that's a really fun idea. I guess to be a little spoilerly, it's not a season 7 story, but I do think it's very much in my head for season 8 as to something."

Ad

Trending

He continued,

"He's such a phenomenal actor, and it's a great character, and I think we've shown we have a history of falling in love with actors and characters and trying to figure out ways to bring them back. I think that the nut to crack is how to make it a dynamic and dramatic storyline if we go down that road."

Ad

Alexi Hawley hints at Liam Glasser's return in The Rookie season 8

Ad

The Rookie showrunner Alexi Hawley has hinted that Liam Glasser's story is far from over. Although Glasser won't cause further chaos in season 7, Hawley revealed that the serial killer’s potential escape or legal loophole is an arc that can be explored in season 8. On April 22, 2025, he told TV Insider,

"I mean, he’s such a great actor and such a great character, and we have not really ever taken anything to trial before on our show because we’re really a patrol show. But early days, we are talking about sort of like, is there more we can do?"

Ad

He added,

"Is the sort of repercussions of that potential defense that we introduced in a sort of absurdist episode a bit, would it actually work? And so I do think we very much might see him again down the road."

Known for weaving back previous characters into ongoing storylines, Hawley expressed excitement about exploring this loose end further. Though it started on a lighter note this season, Glasser’s bid for freedom might introduce a darker, more intense arc in the upcoming season.

Ad

With The Rookie’s history of turning unexpected plot points into major developments, fans can anticipate that Glasser’s potential return would bring significant stakes and tension. Hawley’s comments make it clear that Glasser’s chapter isn’t closed yet, and season 8 could push the show into thrilling new territory.

Liam Glasser's arc on The Rookie season 7

Ad

Liam Glasser is introduced in The Rookie season 7 episode 5, Til Death, and immediately raises Nyla's suspicions. She keeps an eye on him, and a tense game of cat-and-mouse culminates in a violent confrontation. In episode 8, Glasser slips away during an evacuation, capturing a new victim before being arrested by the LAPD team.

Even behind bars, Glasser remains a threat. Episode 13 reveals his calculated smear campaign aimed at discrediting the officers who arrested him. Finally, in episode 15, he manipulates the narrative further during an interview about Westview Psychiatric Hospital.

Ad

He claims that traumatic childhood experiences at the facility shaped him into a killer. Glasser’s ongoing influence, even from prison, hints that his story may just be beginning, setting up a potential return in season 8.

Stay tuned for more updates on The Rookie.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aarushi Shubham Aarushi Shubham is an Entertainment Writer at Sportskeeda, based in Bengaluru. With a Bachelor’s in Journalism and a Master’s in English and Cultural Studies, Aarushi’s academic journey culminated in a thesis on Queer Ecologies, exploring new perspectives on nature and queer identity through a cinematic lens.



Aarushi has built her expertise across content creation, public relations, and digital tools, having managed media and content for some of India’s well-known lifestyle brands. In her downtime, she’s an avid fan of sitcoms, a lover of classic literature, and enjoys watching shows from around the world. Know More