Why The Rookie should use Liam Glasser as season 8’s big bad, explained

The Rookie brought its best villain in years in Liam Glasser in season 7. Seth Gabel's creepy interpretation of the serial killer got Glasser instant recognition from the show's latest villains. That said, with season 7 nearing its end and only three episodes remaining after A Deadly Secret, there just isn't time to thoroughly develop Glasser's possibilities.

Fortunately, ABC has already renewed The Rookie for an eighth season, to air as part of the 2025–2026 network TV season. This provides the ideal time to shift Glasser's narrative to a full-blown, slow-burning menace for the forthcoming season.

By holding back Glasser's complete villain arc until season 8, The Rookie can create a memorable Big Bad — one who might be able to torment John Nolan and the LAPD in ways audiences haven't experienced since early in the show.

The Rookie: Liam Glasser's return

Liam Glasser, played by Seth Gabel, made his third appearance in The Rookie season 7, episode 15, A Deadly Secret. The episode also featured the return of Abigail, John Nolan's son's former fiancée, who disappears while filming a true crime documentary about the abandoned Westview Psychiatric Hospital.

Her investigation leads her to Glasser, who was accused of being a serial killer.

At first, Glasser denies going into Westview's closed ward. When the LAPD finds out, however, that the water supply at the hospital had been poisoned by Dr. Meg Davidson to further ill patients, Glasser changes his story. He says he went to Westview as a child and was poisoned, news that he will probably use as part of his defense.

Though Wesley Evers, the LAPD's attorney, is still positive that Glasser will be convicted, his reservation during a crucial discussion suggests otherwise. It opens the door to Glasser potentially getting away scot-free, leaving his narrative open-ended to go into upcoming seasons.

Season 7 needs to center on Monica Stevens' story

Although Glasser's character is rife with possibilities, season 7 has only three episodes remaining after A Deadly Secret. This short time will have to be devoted to wrapping up Monica Stevens' extended storyline.

Monica, who is played by Bridget Regan, was brought in as a possible Big Bad in season 5. Her plot, though, has become too convoluted and has lost the tight focus it originally had.

At this juncture, Monica's narrative must be given a decisive ending in season 7. If the series attempts to run both Monica and Glasser's villain arcs in tandem, the result will be the same overpopulated, unfocused experience that marred The Rookie season 6 finale.

The wiser choice is to wrap Monica's story tidily and hold Liam Glasser for a grander spotlight in season 8.

Why Liam Glasser is perfect as season 8's big bad

Liam Glasser is the most exciting villain The Rookie has had since Rosalind Dyer. His combination of calculating cleverness, unpredictability, and unnerving charm — and brought to delicious life by Seth Gabel — makes him a perfect Big Bad.

Hurrying to wrap up his tale in the final episodes of season 7 would squander his potential. By leaving Glasser breathing in season 8, the writers can build a slow-burn, psychological menace that unfolds throughout a full season.

If Glasser is acquitted or otherwise released, he might come back to haunt principal characters such as Nolan, Abigail, and the rest of the LAPD in intensely personal ways. Allowing him to grow completely in season 8 would reinstate the show's tradition of great, chilling villains.

The Rookie season 7 has done a great job positioning Liam Glasser as a future Big Bad. Still, with not much time remaining this season and Monica Stevens' storyline still left to conclude, the best decision is to hold off.

Letting Glasser lead season 8 would provide The Rookie with the creepy, multi-dimensional villain that it requires to have people hooked for years to come.

Catch the latest episode of The Rookie streaming on ABC.

