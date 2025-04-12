“I wish you guys could see how much we interact”- Deric Augustine opens up about The Rookie season 8 renewal 

ABC’s hit procedural drama The Rookie is showing no signs of slowing down, recently earning a renewal for season 8. Among the rising stars of the series is Deric Augustine, who portrays Officer Miles Penn—a former football player turned police recruit finding his place at Mid-Wilshire.

The Rookie season 7 episode 13 marked a major turning point for Miles, offering a deeper look into his past, values, and future on the force. In an exclusive April 2025 interview with Screen Rant, Augustine opened up about his character’s defining moment, and how real-life experiences shape his performance. In the interview, he also talked about the bond he shares with co-stars.

"On set, it’s like a big family. I wish you guys could see how much we interact and how much it’s just so smooth," he said.

The Rookie has been renewed for season 8

For Augustine, hearing the news of the renewal was more than just a career highlight—it was deeply personal.

“I was actually headed to the gym, and I pulled over, and Richard [T. Jones] called me. And yeah, we got renewed. My first reaction was excited. I’m very, very excited to be a part of this family. Again, if I come back—we never know. I’m just happy, honestly, for the fans, for the cast and the crew—everybody works so hard,” Augustine shared in the same interview.

He went on to praise the behind-the-scenes atmosphere, attributing the show’s smooth production and camaraderie to the leadership of Nathan Fillion and showrunner Alexi Hawley.

The Rookie: Miles’ defining choice

In season 7 episode 13, Miles was offered a high-paying job in private security by an old football teammate. Living out of his car and facing financial uncertainty, the offer seemed too good to pass up. But after an honest conversation with his training officer, Tim Bradford, Miles turned down the job, choosing purpose over money.

“This is the type of closure Miles needed to make sure that he's on the right path in life,” Augustine explained in the interview. “I wasn’t surprised he turned it down. Football is in his past. Being a cop is where his heart is.”

Augustine, who uses Ivana Chubbuck’s substitution method in his acting, says he brings real-life parallels into the role. Like Miles, Augustine is from the South, played football, and made a life-changing career shift.

The Rookie: Learning from Tim Bradford

Miles’ relationship with training officer Tim Bradford (Eric Winter) has become a standout of the series. Their bond blends tough mentorship with genuine respect, something Augustine sees as crucial to Miles’ development.

“Miles is always studying Tim, even though Tim is probably unaware of it,” Augustine said. “If this goes on to Season 18, you’re going to see a mini Tim in Miles,” he said.

He also believes the relationship is reciprocal, adding that Tim is learning patience from Miles. This includes his responsibilities as a "big brother, a mentor to his trainees—and also a friend.” Miles also maintains a separate, father-son-like dynamic with Sergeant Grey, played by Richard T. Jones.

The Rookie: Looking toward the future

Augustine has a clear vision of the kind of officer Miles could become. Whether that means joining a task force, becoming a detective, or continuing to mentor new rookies, Augustine is confident that Miles is here to stay—and to make a difference.

“I want a swaggy vest. I want the detective holster,” he laughed. “I think he aspires to be like Will Smith in Bad Boys—that detective, that bada*s, that cool but genuine person who loves to take risks.”

With The Rookie season 8 on the horizon and Miles Penn steadily rising as a fan-favorite, Deric Augustine’s grounded portrayal adds fresh energy to the long-running series.

Catch the latest episode of The Rookie streaming on ABC.

