The Rookie season 7 episode 14: Release date & time, where to watch, what to expect, and more

ABC's police procedural drama The Rookie Season 7 will return with Episode 14 on April 15, 2025. The show stars Nathan Fillion as John Nolan, with an ensemble cast of officers and detectives in the Los Angeles Police Department.

The following episode will focus on Tim Bradford, who will receive a message that leads the team into a dangerous investigation on the dark web. Celina Juarez will also have some spotlight time as she handles a case that deals with a hit podcast. Angela and Tim will be chatting about the latter's on-and-off relationship with Lucy.

Note: The article contains spoilers for the series.

.When will The Rookie Season 7, Episode 14 be released?

As stated above, The Rookie Season 7 Episode 14, titled Mad About Murder, will air on Tuesday, April 15, 2025, at 9:00 PM ET on ABC.

The release time for the upcoming episode may vary in different regions due to the difference in time zones. Below is a list of select release timings:

Time Zone Date Release Time Pacific Standard Time April 15, 2025 6 pm Mountain Standard Time April 15, 2025 7 pm Central Standard Time April 15, 2025 8 pm Eastern Standard Time April 15, 2025 9 pm

Where to watch The Rookie Season 7, Episode 12?

Episode 14 of The Rookie Season 7, titled Mad About Murder, is scheduled to air on ABC at its scheduled time slot. The episode will also become available the next day on Hulu.

A Hulu subscription is required to access these episodes, which start at $9.99/month, and the platform offers different bundled plans with Disney+ and Max. Cable subscribers can also view episodes on demand through the ABC app and website.

A brief recap of The Rookie Season 7, Episode 13

In The Rookie Season 7, Episode 13, titled Three Billboards, Nolan becomes the target of a smear campaign when billboards questioning whether he is a "dirty cop" appear throughout the city. The situation affects Nolan and Bailey's plans to adopt, as their social worker deems their professions too dangerous for parenting.

Meanwhile, during a routine traffic stop, Nolan and Officer Lucy Chen witness a motorcyclist throw a grenade into a car, killing the driver, Viggo Nash, who has a criminal past in Las Vegas. The investigation leads to Nash's associate, Mack Wheeler, and uncovers a plot to assassinate football star AJ Knox under the guise of a home invasion.

The LAPD thwarts the plan, arresting those involved. Eventually, it's revealed that serial killer Liam Glasser orchestrated the billboard campaign to discredit Nolan and other officers ahead of his trial.

Preview of The Rookie Season 7 Episode 14

The logline of the upcoming episode reads:

"Tim receives a strange message, launching a larger investigation into the dark web. Meanwhile, Celina works to take down a popular podcast."

In a recent episode of The Rookie, Lucy is revealed to be taking the sergeant's exam, which could level the playing field with Tim. In the teaser for episode 18, Angela questions Tim about his relationship with Lucy and whether her taking the exam is to potentially revive their relationship.

This hints that Angela sees through Tim’s attempt to downplay his feelings. Meanwhile, Bailey’s past collaboration with hitman Malvado resurfaces as he returns and kills a suspect linked to Nolan. This could put Nolan in a dangerous moral bind: stay silent or risk exposure. Bailey asserts that Malvado has no reason to come after them, but the couple is visibly scared.

In an interview with Collider dated April 9, 2025, Jenna Dewan said the following about Nolan and Bailey,

"The great thing about both of them is that they continue throughout the episodes coming up to keep taking accountability for their side of things."

Stay tuned for more updates on The Rookie.

