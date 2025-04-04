“I burst out laughing” — The Rookie fans find Bailey’s appearances “ridiculous”

The Rookie is an American police procedural drama that premiered on ABC in 2018. Created by Alexi Hawley, the series stars Nathan Fillion as John Nolan, a 40-year-old man who becomes the oldest rookie in the Los Angeles Police Department. The show is currently airing its 7th season.

Inspired by a true story, the show blends action, drama, and humor, following Nolan and his colleagues at the LAPD as they navigate high-stakes situations and personal challenges. As the series progresses, Nolan grows from a rookie to a training officer, mentoring new recruits and tackling complex cases.

The Rookie features a strong ensemble cast, including Alyssa Diaz, Richard T. Jones, Melissa O'Neil, Mekia Cox, Eric Winter, Lisseth Chavez, and Jenna Dewan. Dewan plays Bailey Nune, a firefighter and Nolan's wife on the show. She had a guest appearance in season 3 and has been a series regular since season 4.

Recently, fans have expressed their discontent with how Bailey appears to be a part of the episodes. They believe that her role is incorporated in absurd ways, with one fan on Reddit saying,

"I burst out laughing during the last ep. Mid-Wilshire truly has only one paramedic for its 50k-ish residents lmao."

Other fans also discussed their concerns with Bailey's role in recent episodes in the same Reddit thread.

One fan said,

"I burst out laughing when she was at the Armory during the C4 heist."

Another fan added,

"And I don’t remember them showing firefighters until season 3, but now they’re sure to need firefighters and it’s always Bailey’s crew."

Some fans also made fun of the trope, saying,

"You’re not the only one. If we were drinkers, my husband and I would make a drinking game out of Bailey being in places she probably would rarely be."

Another fan added to this, saying,

"Yeah, I laughed out loud as soon as I saw her geared up in the SWAT car lmao"

Fans also pointed out that The Rookie has done this previously whenever a recurring character was involved with a main character to bring them into the spotlight.

"And now Mrs. Grey is always the point of contact at the hospital," commented a fan.

Another fan added,

"This is how it always is with this show. When it was Jessica we had a lot of storylines involving homeland. The same thing with Tim joining Metro.. suddenly every case needed Metro. And the only FBI agents in LA are the ones from Rookie: Feds."

Some fans also defended this format, saying that it is expected from an ensemble show like The Rookie.

"I think it's more ridiculous to have a different paramedic show up when there's a character actually paid to be one. She was upgraded to main cast status so we can't just see her after work in Nolan's house. So if there's a scene that needs a paramedic. Bailey will show up somehow," said a fan.

Another fan added,

"It's a combination of conservation of characters and needing to give their cast something to do. This is a function of TV shows."

About The Rookie season 7

The Rookie Season 7 premiered on January 7, 2025, introducing new characters and storylines. Along with the returning cast members, Deric Augustine joins as Miles, a transfer from Texas, while Patrick Keleher portrays Seth Ridley, a recruit with personal challenges affecting his performance. Ivan Hernandez appears as Detective Graham.

The season delves into complex cases and personal dynamics within the LAPD. Nyla and James's relationship faces a setback when James gets involved in a gang-related shooting, but they work it out together. Lucy and Tim continue with their on-again-off-again relationship, and Nolan and Bailey face their own set of challenges in the aftermath of Jason's death.

Catch The Rookie on ABC on Tuesdays at 9 PM EST.

