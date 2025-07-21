The Hunting Wives season 1 cast and characters: Meet the stars behind the film and the roles they play

The Hunting Wives season 1 introduces a new circle of suburban drama and mystery, unfolding across a group of women whose lives are closely entangled in secrets and choices that lead to deadly consequences. The series, adapted from May Cobb’s novel of the same name, presents a complex web of relationships, ambition, and consequences through its central characters. With an ensemble cast portraying deeply involved roles, The Hunting Wives season 1 raises questions about morality, friendship, and how quickly everything can change in a small town.

In The Hunting Wives season 1, viewers are introduced to a new environment through the eyes of Sophie O’Neil, a former publicist and Democratic political strategist from the Northeast, who has since become a stay-at-home mother after experiencing a recent personal trauma that led her to give up both drinking and driving.

She relocates to East Texas seeking a new beginning. As Sophie becomes involved with a secretive group of women, she finds herself pulled into a world of nightly escapades and dangerous temptations. The cast brings these layered characters to life across eight episodes. While each episode explores more of the group’s inner circle, the full scale of the story’s intensity is revealed only in fragments.

Who plays who in The Hunting Wives season 1?

Malin Åkerman as Margo Banks

Malin Akerman visits SiriusXM Studios (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

Malin Åkerman plays Margo Banks, the charismatic and manipulative leader of the hunting wives. Margo embodies Southern charm but conceals a darker, calculating nature beneath the surface. She is married to Jed Banks and serves as the linchpin of the group, pulling strings and constructing lies to protect her influence. Her methods include tampering with evidence and coercing others into silence. Åkerman is known for her roles in Watchmen, Dollface, 27 Dresses and Billions.

Brittany Snow as Sophie O’Neil

Brittany Snow attends InStyle's 30th Birthday Celebration at BOOM . (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

Brittany Snow portrays Sophie O’Neil, a Boston native who relocates to East Texas with her husband, Graham. Initially hoping for a fresh start, Sophie finds herself captivated by Margo and pulled into a web of deceit and power. As the story unfolds, she is forced to reckon with her own values and make difficult decisions, including ending her marriage and confronting dark truths. Snow is best known for Pitch Perfect, Hairspray, and John Tucker Must Die.

Dermot Mulroney as Jed Banks

Actor Dermot Mulroney attends the SAG-AFTRA Foundation Conversations Presents "When I'm, Ready" event at The Meryl Streep Center for Performing Artists (Photo by Amanda Edwards/Getty Images for SAG-AFTRA Foundation)

Dermot Mulroney plays Jed Banks, Margo’s husband. Ambitious and aware of appearances, Jed shares a complicated relationship with Margo. His political aspirations and tolerance of Margo’s secrets contribute to the group’s broader dynamic. Mulroney is known for My Best Friend’s Wedding, The Family Stone, and Chicago Fire.

Chrissy Metz as Starr

Chrissy Metz attends the 'America Salutes You' 2023 concert for gratitude at The Fisher Center for the Performing Arts (Photo by Tibrina Hobson/Getty Images)

Chrissy Metz appears as Starr Jackson, a single mother on the outskirts of Maple Brook’s elite circle. Though not fully integrated into the group, Starr's connections to key characters position her as a quiet observer and an emotional touchpoint in the series. Metz is widely recognized for her role in This Is Us, American Horror Story and Breakthrough.

Jaime Ray Newman as Callie

Jaime Ray Newman attends the 34th Annual Environmental Media Association (EMA) Awards Gala (Photo by JC Olivera/Getty Images)

Jaime Ray Newman plays Callie Baskin, a skilled sharpshooter and longtime confidante of Margo. Deeply loyal and possibly in love with Margo, Callie’s protective nature and emotional vulnerability make her position in the group complex. Her arc challenges the boundaries of trust and devotion. Newman is known for roles in Catch Me If You Can, Dopesick, The Punisher, and General Hospital.

Katie Lowes as Jill

Katie Lowes attends the MPTF NextGen Annual Summer Party fundraiser (Photo by Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for MPTF NextGen)

Katie Lowes plays Jill Thompson, the wife of local pastor Clint Thompson. Torn between her image as a devoted wife and her desire to belong, Jill's secrets and eventual unraveling play a pivotal role in the murder plot. Her descent highlights the weight of expectation and the consequences of unspoken trauma. Lowes is best known for her work in Scandal, Inventing Anna and How We Roll.

Evan Jonigkeit plays Graham O’Neil

Evan Jonigkeit attends the screeing of "Sweetbitter" during the 2018 Tribeca Film Festival.. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images for Tribeca Film Festival)

Evan Jonigkeit plays Graham O’Neil, Sophie’s supportive but increasingly alienated husband. While he hopes their move will revive their marriage, Graham struggles with Sophie’s shifting identity and priorities. Their relationship ultimately collapses under the pressure of secrecy and emotional distance. Jonigkeit has appeared in Sweetbitter, The Night House, and X-Men: Days of Future Past.

Supporting cast members in The Hunting Wives season 1

A key reveal involving Margo’s father adds another layer of deception in The Hunting Wives season 1. (Image via LionsgateTV)

George Ferrier as Brad Thompson

Hunter Emery as Deputy Walter Flynn

Karen Rodriguez as Deputy Wanda Salazar

Michael Aaron Milligan as Kyle

Branton Box as Sheriff Jonny Baskin

Jason Davis as Reverend Clint Thompson

Lauren Bowles as Sienna

Madison Wolfe as Abby Jackson

Paul Teal as Pastor Pete

Chosen Jacobs as Jamie Martin

Abigail Rhyne as Nina

Joyce Glenn as Monae Roberts

Alexandria DeBerry as Taylor Tucker

What is The Hunting Wives season 1 all about?

The Hunting Wives season 1 is based on the 2021 novel of the same name by May Cobb. The series follows Sophie O’Neil, a woman who moves with her husband and son from Boston to East Texas. While trying to adapt to her new surroundings, she becomes drawn into an elite group of women led by Margo Banks.

As Sophie integrates into the group, she is exposed to a lifestyle of late-night gatherings and secretive behavior. The attraction eventually leads to obsession, as Sophie forms a complicated bond with Margo. Tensions escalate and events take a darker turn when a murder disrupts the group's carefully guarded image.

The show explores themes of identity, influence, and the dangerous lines people cross in pursuit of belonging. The series is created and written by Rebecca Perry Cutter, who also serves as executive producer along with Erwin Stoff and May Cobb.

Where to watch The Hunting Wives season 1 online?

Sophie confronts her reflection as the truth unravels in The Hunting Wives season 1. (Image via Netflix)

The Hunting Wives season 1 is currently streaming exclusively on Netflix in the US. All eight episodes were released on July 21, 2025. While the series has premiered in the US, there is no confirmed release or streaming partner for viewers in the UK.

Originally greenlit by Starz and later acquired by Lionsgate Television, the show was envisioned by Lionsgate as a multi-season project. However, as of now, Netflix holds exclusive US rights, and no UK broadcaster or streaming platform has announced availability. There is a possibility that the series may be picked up by MGM+ or another platform in the future, but nothing has been confirmed.

The Hunting Wives season 1 is based on a fictional story from May Cobb's 2021 novel and currently streaming on Netflix.

