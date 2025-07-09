General Hospital recap (July 8, 2025): Daisy’s kidnapper is unmasked while Brook Lynn and Lulu Clash

In Tuesday's General Hospital, Sasha is thrown into a panic when she discovers baby Daisy missing. A frantic search for Daisy leads to questions about Sasha's mental state. Meanwhile, Brook Lynn and Lulu’s feud over Rocco escalates, with Gio caught in the middle.

Ad

Rocco seeks answers about Britt from Jason, adding to his emotional turmoil. Over at Wyndemere, Marco and Sidwell plot vengeance against Sonny, blaming him for Natalia’s death. At the gallery, Ric and Ava’s fragile relationship hits another snag, just as Cody crosses a line.

Tensions brew between Liz and Ric, while Portia hints at cracks in her own marriage. As suspicions about Sasha’s stability grow, a shocking twist reveals that Willow had taken Daisy in an act of revenge.

Ad

Trending

General Hospital recap for the episode aired on Tuesday, July 8, 2025

Sasha panics over missing Daisy

Ad

In today's General Hospital, Sasha rushes into the Quartermaine nursery and is horrified to find Daisy missing. She frantically checks the house and eventually informs Michael that their baby is gone. The police are called, and Chase begins questioning Sasha and Michael.

Olivia finds Daisy back in her bassinet, but Sasha insists she had already looked there. Olivia and others begin to suspect Sasha may be experiencing postpartum issues, but Sasha is adamant that something more sinister is happening. Meanwhile, Michael tells Chase he will have a security sweep done. In a twist later, Willow is revealed to have taken Daisy in secret as an act of revenge.

Ad

Brook Lynn and Lulu’s fight turns ugly

At the boathouse, Lulu slaps Brook Lynn and accuses her of using Rocco to get back at her in today's General Hospital. Lulu reveals Rocco saw a file on Britt that belongs to Brook Lynn. Brook Lynn denies leaving the file out and accuses Lulu of hypocrisy.

Gio arrives and demands they stop fighting. Lulu tells him Brook Lynn hurt Rocco, while Brook Lynn insists she did not mean to. Gio lashes out at Brook Lynn and ultimately decides she cannot be trusted, telling her he regrets coming and will not make that mistake again.

Ad

Rocco questions Jason about Britt

Rocco invites Jason to talk about Britt after discovering her file. He is confused about who she was and wants the truth. Jason recounts his history with Britt, saying she changed and cared for Rocco. He explains that Britt was ashamed of her past but believed in redemption.

Jason assures Rocco that Britt loved him and he should be proud of who he has become. Lulu later confronts Jason for painting Britt in a positive light and insists that he told Rocco “his” truth, not the full truth. Jason defends his perspective, but Lulu is upset in this episode of General Hospital.

Ad

Tensions rise between Ric, Ava, and Cody

Ad

At the gallery, Ava vents to Nina regarding Ric lying about his whereabouts in this episode of General Hospital. Ric later confronts Ava over her spending, and the two argue about their relationship. Ava accuses Ric of seeing Liz, which he denies. Meanwhile, Cody helps Ava with the exhibit and kisses her.

Ava says it was a good kiss, but insists it cannot happen again. Cody apologizes, and they agree to continue working professionally. Later, at Alexis’ place, Ric shows up to talk to Molly but finds Kristina instead. Alexis worries, but Kristina says keeping Ric and Ava in the dark benefits her plan.

Ad

Marco and Sidwell blame Sonny

At Wyndemere, Marco tells Sidwell he blames himself for Natalia’s death, feeling he could have stopped her from getting involved with Sonny. Sidwell reassures him, blaming Sonny for manipulating Natalia and insisting she sealed her fate by trusting him.

They vow to make Sonny pay, with Marco declaring that they will handle it together. Meanwhile, Felicia and Mac discuss Cody’s potential in light of his help during a recent emergency involving Kristina.

Ad

Stay tuned for more updates on General Hospital.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aarushi Shubham Aarushi Shubham is an Entertainment Writer at Sportskeeda, based in Bengaluru. With a Bachelor’s in Journalism and a Master’s in English and Cultural Studies, Aarushi’s academic journey culminated in a thesis on Queer Ecologies, exploring new perspectives on nature and queer identity through a cinematic lens.



Aarushi has built her expertise across content creation, public relations, and digital tools, having managed media and content for some of India’s well-known lifestyle brands. In her downtime, she’s an avid fan of sitcoms, a lover of classic literature, and enjoys watching shows from around the world. Know More