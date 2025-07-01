What role does Adrian Anchondo play on General Hospital? Character details explored

On the daytime soap opera General Hospital, the American actor Adrian Anchondo portrays the character of Marco Rios. The character was introduced in 2025, and Marco is an attorney and the son of the mob lord Jenz Sidwell with Natalia Ramirez. Currently, Marco is involved in some of the major storylines in Port Charles because of his profession and his ties with some major people.

Ad

Set in Port Charles, General Hospital is one of the most iconic and enduring TV series in American television history. The plot of the storyline revolves around the most powerful and affluent families like the Corinthos, Quartermaine, and a few more. The soap opera is known for its gripping medical drama and intricate family dynamics.

Here’s everything to know about Adrian Anchondo's portrayal of Marco Rios on General Hospital

Ad

Trending

Marco Rios is a fictional character on the long-running daytime soap opera General Hospital. The character was first spotted at a bar in Miami, Florida, chatting with Lucas Jones, who argued with Brad Cooper, his ex-husband. Brad had revealed that he manipulated his way to the trip just because he wanted to be around Lucas.

When the two were sitting at the bar, they started chatting and ended up kissing each other. Further, upon his arrival in Port Charles, he was seen giving an interview at Miller & Davis Law Office. After finishing his interview, he went to the Metro Court Restaurant for a drink and texted Lucas about his arrival in Port Charles. However, when he was about to leave, he ran into Lucas. However, he left him and promised to meet soon.

Ad

Further, on General Hospital, it is revealed that Marco is the son of mob boss Jenz Sidewell and Natalia Ramirez. In the current scenario of the daytime soap opera, Brook Lyn, who is furious with Lulu, reached out to Marco to gather some important information about Lulu's son Rocco. In the recent episodes, Marco hands a file to Brook Lynn, revealing that Rocco was born to Dr. Britt, who had secretly implanted herself with Dante and Lulu’s embryo.

Ad

Ad

Further in the episode that aired on June 30, 2025, Marco was seen at Lucas's place, where he was trying to impress him with his cooking. However, things took a turn that night when he found out that there was a fire breakout at Charlie's pub.

Here’s a glimpse into the life of Adrian Anchondo

Ad

Adrian Anchondo is an American actor, writer, and director who was born on October 12, 1983, in Los Angeles, California. The actor is known for his work across television, film, and digital media.

Apart from portraying the character of Marco Rios on the daytime soap opera General Hospital, Adrian Anchondo has appeared in a variety of acclaimed projects, like HBO’s Looking, How to Get Away with Murder, Law and Order, Rebel, Your Friends Will Never Believe You, and many more.

Ad

As a writer and director, he has contributed to both stage and screen, often blending sharp with social commentary. Anchondo continues to build a diverse portfolio while making his mark in daytime television.

Also Read: General Hospital spoilers for next 2 weeks (July 2 to July 11, 2025): What to expect, major developments, and more

Fans of the daytime soap opera can catch the latest episodes of General Hospital on the ABC Network or Hulu

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Kritika Arora Kritika Arora is a Daily Soap Writer at Sportskeeda with 3.5 years of experience in content creation and brand solutions. Her academic foundation in Political Science and Economics from Delhi University, supplemented by online courses in marketing and public relations, has equipped her with a diverse skill set.



Before joining Sportskeeda, Kritika honed her expertise as a Brand Solutions Manager at House of Creators, an influencer marketing agency. She has also crafted heartwarming short stories for couples at The Wedding Matinee, a wedding photography company.



Kritika's passion for television shines through in her reporting. She is dedicated to delivering accurate, relevant, and ethical news by prioritizing trusted sources and staying informed on industry trends.



She admires Gabriel Macht's Harvey Specter for his unwavering confidence and Reese Witherspoon's Elle Woods for her "it girl" energy and entrepreneurial spirit. Apart from writing, Kritika enjoys reading fiction, watching TV shows, kickboxing, and exploring new cafes.



If given a chance, she would love to go back to the early 2000s rom-com era and be a part of a Nicholas Sparks movie. Know More