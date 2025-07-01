What to expect from tomorrow's episode of General Hospital (July 1, 2025)?

On the July 1, 2025 episode of General Hospital, big changes are coming. Alexis meets with Sidwell for an important talk, while Marco is shocked to find the pub on fire. Meanwhile, Sasha gets surprising news, and Carly discovers Josslyn in the kitchen.

Ad

Set in Port Charles General Hospital is the longest-running daytime soap opera, which first aired in the year 1963. The soap opera revolves around the complex lives of the most powerful and influential families, like the Corinthos, Quartermaine, and a few more.

Disclaimer: This is based on speculations and may contain spoilers.

General Hospital spoilers for the episode set to air on July 1, 2025

Ad

Trending

Alexis visits Sidwell

The preview for General Hospital's episode that will air on July 1, 2025, suggests that Alexis pays a visit to Sidwell. Sidwell, who had plans to take over Port Charles, has suddenly changed. Sonny Corinthos decides not to sell his piers to Sidwell. He is furious now. The preview suggests that he needs some legal aid, and Alexis replies to him by saying,

"nothing gets filed until, I vetted fully"

Ad

Implying that nothing in Port Charles will be done until she has gone through it all, here it could be Sidwell's deal with Sonny. However, things might get heated, quite literally, when she finds out that Charlie's pub was on fire, and maybe Sidwell was behind it.

Charlie's Pub on fire

Ad

As seen in the previous episode, which aired on June 30, 2025, when Kristina entered she she noticed something was wrong. The scene took a turn when she witnessed a window going off because of the fire explosion that took place.

The preview for July 1, 2025 of General Hospital suggests that Marco reaches the Pub and is baflfed after seeing the pub on fire, he along with Lucas maybe who he was spending a quite night with, will show up to protect Kristina and Natalia, since she was the one who texted him, as seen in the previous episode.

Ad

Further, Anna and Chase get on a mission to find the person behind the fire. Where Anna is seen demanding a search, she says,

"Find him."

Implying that she believes it is a him, maybe Sidwell, who was behind the fire. Further, it is seen that Chase is knocking on the door, asking them to open up, probably the person who is behind the fire scene.

What happened at the Quartermaine Mansion on General Hospital

At the Quartermaine mansion, while Molly Lan Davis and Sasha Corbin are having a conversation, Cody Bell comes in with a low voice. He interrupts the conversation, saying,

Ad

"I have some bad news ladies."

The bad news might be Cody telling Molly and TJ about the pub fire, and that Kristina is trapped inside. This could be a big shock for Molly since Kristina is her half-sister.

Meanwhile, on General Hospital (July 1, 2025), Michael opens up to Sasha. He says he wants to be more involved in Daisy’s life and hopes that one day his name can be on her birth certificate.

Ad

Elsewhere at the Quartermaine mansion, Carly finds Josslyn in the kitchen and questions what she’s up to. Speculation suggests Carly is growing increasingly suspicious of her. Unbeknownst to Carly, Josslyn is secretly working for the WSB and is determined to keep her mission under wraps.

Fans of the daytime soap opera can catch the latest episodes of General Hospital on the ABC Network and Hulu.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Kritika Arora Kritika Arora is a Daily Soap Writer at Sportskeeda with 3.5 years of experience in content creation and brand solutions. Her academic foundation in Political Science and Economics from Delhi University, supplemented by online courses in marketing and public relations, has equipped her with a diverse skill set.



Before joining Sportskeeda, Kritika honed her expertise as a Brand Solutions Manager at House of Creators, an influencer marketing agency. She has also crafted heartwarming short stories for couples at The Wedding Matinee, a wedding photography company.



Kritika's passion for television shines through in her reporting. She is dedicated to delivering accurate, relevant, and ethical news by prioritizing trusted sources and staying informed on industry trends.



She admires Gabriel Macht's Harvey Specter for his unwavering confidence and Reese Witherspoon's Elle Woods for her "it girl" energy and entrepreneurial spirit. Apart from writing, Kritika enjoys reading fiction, watching TV shows, kickboxing, and exploring new cafes.



If given a chance, she would love to go back to the early 2000s rom-com era and be a part of a Nicholas Sparks movie. Know More