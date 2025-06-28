General Hospital: 3 major developments to expect this week (June 30 to July 4, 2025)

According to the Celebrity Dirty Laundry and Soap Hub spoilers, in the upcoming week's episodes of General Hospital from June 30 to July 4, 2025, things will get extremely dramatic in Port Charles, New York. Spoilers reveal Sonny Corinthos being on edge since he will anticipate many looming threats for his and his family members by his rival Jenz Sidwell.

Willow Tait and her fiancé, Drew Cain Quartermaine, will focus on working on their wedding plans and rush through them. In addition to these developments, Emma Scorpio Drake, who have found a lost dog in a park with Giovanni Palmieri, will end up locating the owner of the dog.

3 major developments to expect on General Hospital from June 30, 2025, to July 4, 2025

1) Sonny Corithos will map out his next plan of action as a mob lord and end up dealing with multiple looming threats from Jenz Sidwell

In the upcoming week's episodes of General Hospital from June 30, 2025, to July 4, 2025, spoilers reveal that Sonny Corinthos will face a hard time. Sonny will be shown being on edge and anticipating many threats towards his family members from his rival mob lord Jenz Sidwell. Tensions heighten as he knows Jenz is willing to take drastic actions against him.

Sonny will also realize soon that the bigger problem on his plate will be the new DA, Justine Turner, since she was extremely determined to make an arrest. Spoilers reveal that Sonny could also find himself handcuffed for a round of questioning at the Port Charles Police Department interrogation room, following the betrayal of Natalia Ramirez.

Spoilers also reveal that Sonny's trusted man, Jason Morgan, will rise to the occasion and do whatever it takes to keep Sonny and his family members safe from the looming danger. In addition to Jason, Diane Miller will also focus all her energy on helping Sonny out.

2) Willow Tait and Drew Cain Quartermaine will focus on their upcoming wedding planning

Spoilers for the upcoming week's episodes of General Hospital reveal that Willow Tait will stay fixed on her resolve to get married to her fiancé, Drew Cain Quartermaine, as fast as she can. Recently on the show, the couple had gotten engaged to each other and had plans of getting married soon.

Jenz Sidwell had bribed the Judge to rule out a verdict in Michael Corinthos's favor. Without knowing that, Willow and Drew plan to get married soon.

3) Emma Scorpio Drake and Giovanni Palmieri will end up locating the owner of the lost dog whom they have found at a park

In the upcoming episodes of General Hospital, Emma Scorpio Drake will end up finding details of the owner of the lost dog that she and Giovanni Palmieri have found together at the park. Spoilers reveal that this could potentially be Vaughn's trick to get closer to Emma and join the animal support group.

Fans can watch General Hospital on ABC Network and stream on Hulu.

