General Hospital spoilers for the next week from June 30 to July 4, 2025

Showdowns and confrontations mark the week of June 30, 2025, on General Hospital as Kristina's business faces trouble, Natalia shows her retaliation, and Giovanni wards off awkward gestures from his biological father. The upcoming week will also find Josslyn at the receiving end of Brennan's guidance, and Maxie making some unpleasant discoveries.

The previous episodes of General Hospital built up to the upcoming crisis in town. On one hand, the Port Charles residents welcomed the newborn Daisy, while on the other, Willow and Michael faced a bitter court case. Drew stooped to dirty tricks to ensure Willow's win. However, Sidwell bribed the Judge to rule in Michael's favor, for reasons as yet unknown.

Meanwhile, Sonny arranged to have the evidence against him in exchange for Natalia's new life in Belize. However, realizing that Sonny would not accompany her, Natalia arrived at the church to create a scene. She also tipped off Brook Lynn about Sonny's dishonest balance sheet.

Elsewhere, Kristina paid Cody to seduce Ava despite advice from her mother, and a warning from Elizabeth. On the other hand, Gio thwarted Dante's conciliatory offer to him but befriended Lulu, much to BLQ's chagrin. More unexpected plot twists make their way into the storyline of the long-running ABC daily soap.

Spoilers for episodes from June 30 to July 4, 2025, on General Hospital

Monday, June 30: Unexpected danger lands in town

The General Hospital week starts with a bang as Kristina's business, Charlie's Pub, has a fire accident. Whether Kristina is trapped inside the building remains to be seen. Meanwhile, the friction between Commissioner Anna and ADA Turner over Sonny, continues.

As seen on Friday's episode, dated June 27, 2025, Natalia skipped her travel out of town to arrive at the church. However, the upcoming week will find Sonny's people dragging her away as she makes a scene. Meanwhile, Brook Lynn and her husband decide not to let any work matter affect their personal equation.

Tuesday, July 1: Plans and investigations

As the fire at Charlie's Pub becomes news, official investigations will start. This may reveal that the fire was not an accident but a deliberate sabotage by enemies. Meanwhile, Alexis will pay a visit to Sidwell. Whether she figures out the criminal's connection with her daughter's sabotaged business or Sidwell calls her, remains to be seen.

Michael and Sasha will have an open discussion. Michael may share his future plans with the latter. Whether Sasha shares her fears about Daisy remains to be seen. Elsewhere, Brennan will have some dos and don'ts for Josslyn, which may be about her kiss with Vaughn or about her involvement with Anna.

Wednesday, July 2: Responses and retaliations

Midweek on General Hospital will find a livid Sonny promising revenge. This may be against Jenz Sidwell after their last faceoff. Elsewhere, Lucas will also have some concerns. Since he has been urging Marco to cooperate with his mother, he may worry about the current situation his boyfriend finds himself in.

Meanwhile, Gio will unburden to Emma. He may discuss Dante's offer, which he rebuffed, and that Brook Lynn keeps a distance while Lulu is getting friendly. On the other hand, Tracy will strategize, possibly, against Martin and Drew. At the same time, Josslyn will have a disclosure. Whether it is about Vaughn or her Dalton project remains to be seen.

Thursday, July 3: Cautions and counsels

Before the weekend rolls in on General Hospital, Dante will have another round of talks with Jason. This time, he may ask for a favor which may be about his son, Giovanni. On the other hand, Michael will be worried. Whether he finds out about the Judge's bribe, the culprit behind his burn accident, or Daisy's stalker remains to be seen.

Elsewhere, while Lulu will be seen handing out words of wisdom to Laura, Trina will prepare Kai for his work with Drew. Whether she learns about Kai's betrayal is as yet unknown. Meanwhile, Maxie Jones is set to find out a fact, which may be either about Deception or Brook Lynn's revenge plan.

Friday, July 4: Reliving a past scenario

Friday on General Hospital will air the episode of November 27, 2024. The episode highlights Kristina's emotional outburst in court and Maxie's support for Sasha after learning about her secret. While Spinelli is surprised, Lucky and Elizabeth face the criminal Cyrus Renault before they dig up evidence against him.

The repeat episode will also show Lulu's first encounter with a teenage Rocco, after she returns from her coma. This may be the right time to revisit the incident since Rocco has found out the documents that have him named Ben, whose mother is Britt. This sorry arc is likely to blow up in the upcoming weeks.

Stay tuned to General Hospital to learn more about Kristina's predicament and Sonny's revenge plans.

