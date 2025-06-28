General Hospital recap (June 27, 2025): Natalia crashes the Christening as Curtis and Portia face their marital problems

On the June 27, 2025 episode of General Hospital, Daisy’s christening sets the stage for the progression of ongoing storylines. At the Quartermaine mansion, Michael explains to Josslyn why she was not chosen as godmother, while Sasha confides in Cody about strange occurrences involving Daisy.

Meanwhile, Natalia faces heartbreak when she realizes Sonny is sending her away to Belize alone, and she makes a dramatic decision. Curtis and Portia have a raw confrontation about their marriage, only for Jordan to walk in on them.

Elsewhere, Anna confronts Turner about an unauthorized investigation. As the christening ceremony begins, Natalia arrives quietly and takes a seat, casting uncertainty over the gathering.

General Hospital recap for the episode aired on Friday, June 27, 2025

Josslyn reunites with Michael and learns about Daisy’s godparents

In today's episode of General Hospital, Josslyn arrives at the Quartermaine mansion to see Michael before Daisy’s christening. She is excited about the ceremony, but surprised they are meeting there instead of at the church. Michael explains that he wanted to talk privately about why she was not chosen as Daisy’s godmother.

Joss takes it well, joking about how great she would have been, and supports the choice of Jason and Felicia. Michael also appreciates Joss and asks about her recent adventures and new job. Their conversation turns serious when Michael admits the kids are struggling and that Willow is marrying Drew.

Sasha shares her concerns about Daisy with Cody

In the kitchen, Sasha opens up to Cody about her unease surrounding Daisy. Felicia leaves to tend to the baby when Sasha confides that odd things have been happening. It began at the hospital when she was brought the wrong baby.

Later, she noticed Daisy’s crib mobile mysteriously turned on, and a change in the baby's onesie that no one owned up to. Cody tries to comfort her and insists there must be a reasonable explanation. Sasha remains unsettled, feeling something is not right. Cody promises that whatever is happening, she and Daisy will be safe.

Jason and Carly reflect on the past as security tightens for the ceremony

At the church, Carly and Jason reminisce about Michael’s christening and how the Quartermaines tried to crash it. They agree that today’s ceremony will be different, thanks to tight security. Jason confirms that the church is locked down and Sonny’s men are keeping watch to prevent any interruptions.

The mood is nostalgic but tense, as both remain wary of the possibility of trouble. Meanwhile, guests start to arrive, including Michael, Sonny, Brook Lynn, Felicia, and Chase, setting the stage for the christening on General Hospital.

Portia and Curtis confront the future of their marriage

At Curtis’ office, Portia demands clarity about whether he is helping with the Drew situation to save their marriage or to leave it behind. Curtis is torn, blaming her past lies for their current issues and revealing his hurt and distrust. Portia says she was trying to protect Trina.

She accuses Curtis of holding her to impossible standards. She also points out that he kept his own secret involving Michael and Drew. The conversation is unresolved, with Portia pleading for hope and Curtis uncertain if their relationship can survive the damage in Friday's episode of General Hospital.

Natalia’s exit plan falls apart, and she crashes the Christening

At the Metro Court, Natalia is blindsided when Paul arrives early, informing her that she is leaving for Belize immediately, without Sonny. She is crushed to learn he never intended to go with her. In this episode of General Hospital, Natalia realizes she has been cast aside.

Overwhelmed, she escapes before Paul returns. Meanwhile, at the church, the ceremony is set to begin. As family and guests gather, Natalia slips into a back pew unnoticed. Her presence adds tension to the event, leaving open questions about what she plans to do next.

