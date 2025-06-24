I was disappointed by how easily Drew underestimated Tracy on General Hospital — he should know better by now

This week on General Hospital, I was disappointed by how easily Drew underestimated Tracy. The show's preview teased that an inevitable war would start between Drew and Tracy, the two powerhouses in Port Charles. However, Drew should have known better by now.

The preview suggested that Drew would want Tracy to apologize to him publicly and give him back the Quartermaine name. However, Tracy would do something unexpected, turning the carefully staged event into a scandal.

Drew thought that he had Tracy exactly where he wanted her to be, but nobody should try to put Tracy in a corner. In the June 23, 2025, episode of General Hospital, Tracy refused to remain silent during the press conference.

While talking about Drew, Tracy stumbled while addressing him as 'Drew Quartermaine' and exposed him publicly. She announced in the press conference that Drew framed her for drugging him. Tracy said Drew did not deserve the Quartermaine name.

Tracy declared war against Drew when the latter underestimated her on General Hospital

The weekly preview of General Hospital revealed that a war would erupt between Tracy and Drew, further complicating the plot dynamics in Port Charles. Drew believed that Tracy would do whatever he wanted her to do.

Drew should have known better than to underestimate Tracy. He was feeling confident all week, but that was about to change. He demanded a public apology and the Quartermaine name back from Tracy, but he failed to expect the unexpected when dealing with her.

The preview teased that Tracy would try to go after Drew, seeking her revenge, especially since he underestimated her so easily. Considering Drew's plan to marry Willow, Tracy's actions could delay Drew's marriage and also derail his future as a congressman.

Tracy exposed Drew during the press conference on General Hospital

In the episode of General Hospital that aired on June 23, 2025, the press conference between Drew and Tracy took a wild turn when Tracy refused to remain silent.

Drew started the conference by stating that he would no longer pursue the investigation into Tracy. He announced that he was intending to free Tracy from the charges.

When Tracy was invited to speak, she went off-script and shocked everyone by exposing Drew publicly. She stumbled over calling him "Drew Quartermaine" and then revealed that he had framed her for drugging him. Tracy claimed Drew didn’t deserve the Quartermaine name, accusing him of disgraceful behavior and causing chaos at the press conference.

Drew realized he had underestimated her, and now he’ll need major damage control in the next episodes to save his reputation. I was extremely disappointed by how quickly Drew underestimated Tracy. Tracy was never the kind of person who would do as she was told. Drew should have known that Tracy would never follow his orders blindly.

With the truth about Drew coming to the surface, I have a strong feeling that Tracy's actions could significantly impact Drew's plan to marry Willow as well as his political career.

Also Read: General Hospital spoiler video sneak peek (June 24, 2025): Tracy makes a confession and Nina confronts Carly, while Willow warns Michael

Fans of General Hospital can watch new episodes of the show on ABC and Hulu.

