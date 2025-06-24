General Hospital spoiler video sneak peek (June 24, 2025): Tracy makes a confession and Nina confronts Carly, while Willow warns Michael

The official General Hospital YouTube account posted a video on June 24, 2025, teasing the events unfolding in tonight's episode. In the spoiler preview for the June 24, 2025, episode, Tracy makes a confession during the press conference. She admits that she cannot do the job. Tracy states:

"I can't do it. I have to tell you the truth."

However, the preview does not illuminate what exactly Tracy is talking about. Meanwhile, Nina confronts Carly. She explains that it will be the end of their relationship, but it is unclear who she is referring to. Nina says:

"That will be the beginning of the end of their relationship."

As Nina threatens Carly, fans are eager to find out what happens next on the ABC soap opera. Later, in the video sneak peek of General Hospital, Willow warns Michael. She tells him that he will not be getting his way this time. Willow remarks:

"I know you're used to getting your way, but not this time."

With Nina confronting Carly and Willow warning Michael, the spoiler preview for the June 24, 2025, episode promises several dramatic events that are likely to unfold.

A sneak peek into the episode of General Hospital releasing on June 24, 2025

According to the spoilers for the June 24, 2025, episode of General Hospital, Nina will remain concerned about Willow and Drew's upcoming marriage. Fearing it may complicate the custody arrangements, she will seek help from a mysterious person in Port Charles.

However, it is unclear whether that person will help Nina or use her request for their own gain.

In the meantime, Drew will find himself in possession of some secret information that could shift the balance of power in Port Charles. The information is likely related to his ongoing campaign, his issues with Jason and Sonny, or a way to undermine Tracy and her interests.

On the other hand, Portia will struggle to deal with a turbulent marriage and a difficult work life. Unable to keep it to herself, it is expected that she will vent her frustration. This episode will also shed light on how Portia's struggles have affected her emotionally.

The upcoming episodes will reveal whether her breaking point will have a long-term impact on her career and relationships.

Meanwhile, on General Hospital, Curtis will try to help Trina, especially since Kai joins Drew as his new intern. Curtis and Trina will talk about how she feels about the changes and how these could impact her future and their family life.

Curtis will attempt to reassure Trina by comforting her. He will explain that this moment of crisis will not impact her as intensely as she imagines. Although Curtis tries to reassure Trina, it is unclear whether he himself believes in what he is saying.

Later, in General Hospital, Carly will push Michael to reconsider his position between him, Willow, and Drew. Michael makes it clear that he is against Willow's marriage to Drew. He fears that his ex-wife's hasty marriage will have a negative impact on the kids.

Carly will try to reason with him. She will remind him that jumping into anything could have severe consequences. It is expected that Carly will attempt to convince Michael to look at the bigger picture.

However, the spoilers do not disclose whether Michael will be ready to accept Carly's demands.

Fans of General Hospital can watch new episodes of the show on ABC and Hulu.

