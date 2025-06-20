“Let Sasha be happy” — General Hospital fans plead for peace as new threats loom over Sasha’s happiness

In the episode of General Hospital that aired on June 17, 2025, Sasha panicked when the nurse brought the wrong bay to her. Sasha was shocked to discover that it was not her baby. When she looked for her baby, Carly and Michael tried to comfort her, assuring her that they would find her child. Later, Sasha told Michael that she wished to be Daisy's only legal parent.

While addressing the ongoing drama in the current storyline of General Hospital, fans took to social media to express their opinions about Sasha. Viewers pleaded for peace as new threats loomed over Sasha's happiness. However, other users criticized Sasha's decision to raise Daisy as the only parent.

One fan, going by the name Valarie Acosta Perez, commented on Facebook, urging the showrunners to let Sasha be happy for once. Valarie stated:

"I certainly hope the writers can, for once let Sasha be happy. I hope they don’t take her daughter away. Pick on another actress haha."

A post made by a fan about Sasha (Image via Facebook/General Hospital Fans - Official)

Valarie responded to a post made by Darius Brooks. Darius posted on a Facebook group, General Hospital Fans - Official, on June 19, 2025, discussing the plot dynamics revolving around Sasha. Darius wrote:

"Sasha's request for Michael to let her continue being Daisy's only parent with a say is concerning, in my opinion. Since Michael is Daisy's father, his name should be on her birth certificate."

A Facebook post about Sasha's storyline (Image via Facebook/General Hospital Fans - Official)

Several fans commented on the thread, sharing similar sentiments about Sasha's current storyline. While a netizen criticized Sasha for wanting to raise Daisy as a single parent, another fan pointed out that Willow was the one who planned to kidnap Sasha's baby.

More fan reactions sharing the same sentiments (Image via Facebook/General Hospital Fans - Official)

Many viewers continued the conversation and voiced their thoughts about Sasha's decision to raise her child alone. One viewer argued that Sasha should live with Michael for him to be in their kid's life. On the other hand, another viewer noted that Sasha should allow Michael's name on Daisy's birth certificate.

Fans voice their opinions about Sasha's character (Image via Facebook/General Hospital Fans - Official)

Current plot dynamics revolving around Sasha on General Hospital

During the June 17, 2025, episode of General Hospital, Sasha prepared to take Daisy home. However, when she saw her child, it did not look familiar. Sasha started panicking at the hospital because the nurse brought her the wrong baby.

She was shocked and said:

"This isn't my baby. Where is my baby?"

In the meantime, Michael and Carly rushed to Sasha, trying to calm her down. As they tried to comfort her, they assured her that nothing like this would ever happen again.

When Lucas arrived at the scene, he explained that Daisy was in the nursery. He said a mistake likely happened when the baby was placed in the wrong bassinet. When the baby was handed to Sasha, she held Daisy and confirmed that it was her child.

Later, Sasha confronted Michael and discussed how they wanted to raise Daisy. In a shocking twist, Sasha told Michael that she wished to be the only legal parent to Daisy.

However, since Michael was the baby's father, he suggested that his name should be added to the birth certificate so that the child would go to him if anything happened to Sasha.

On the other hand, someone spied on Michael, Sasha, and the kids while Wiley and Amelia introduced themselves to Daisy. Since then, fans started speculating that Willow was the one spying on them.

Viewers predicted that Willow had planned to kidnap Sasha's baby to execute her revenge.

Fans of General Hospital can watch new episodes of the show on ABC and Hulu.

