General Hospital recap (June 26, 2025): Natalia’s betrayal rattles Marco while Sasha fears for Daisy

On the June 26, 2025 episode of General Hospital, personal conflicts and emotional concerns play out at the Metro Court pool and the Quartermaine mansion. At the pool, Dante struggles to connect with Gio, while Lulu and Lucas fight over Marco’s possible ties to criminal activity.

Brook Lynn observes a lighthearted moment between Lulu and Gio that leaves her emotional. At the Quartermaine mansion, Sasha is unsettled by a mysterious shift in Daisy’s nursery, just after asking Felicia to be her daughter’s godmother.

Meanwhile, Marco confronts Natalia about her sudden plans to leave town, fearing it would jeopardize his legal deal. Lucas urges him not to take the blame. Across town at Wyndemere, Sidwell plots his next move against Sonny, while Carly expresses suspicions about his involvement in recent threats on General Hospital.

General Hospital recap for the episode aired on Thursday, June 26, 2025

Dante faces distance with Gio

At the Metro Court pool during dusk, Dante invites Gio to join him, Rocco, and Charlotte at the Philharmonic in the Park. Gio declines coldly, unwilling to bond. Dante, trying to be supportive, offers Gio his subscription in case he wants to go alone.

Later, Gio comes to Lulu’s defense when a drunk man at the pool flirts with her and refuses to back off. Gio threatens to call security, prompting the man to stumble and fall into the pool. A manager praises Gio’s intervention, but Gio remains distant and reserved on today's General Hospital.

Lulu and Lucas clash over Marco

Nearby, Lulu reacts with concern when Lucas mentions meeting Marco. She questions whether Marco’s relationship with his father might mean he is involved in criminal activity. Lucas defends Marco, suggesting it is unfair to judge him based on family ties, just as it would be with Charlotte.

Lulu concedes but warns Lucas to be cautious on this episode of General Hospital. After they part ways, Lucas assumes he and Marco may have miscommunicated about their plans. Tension lingers as questions remain about Marco’s intentions and connections.

Sasha's unease grows at the Quartermaine Mansion

In the nursery, Sasha puts Daisy down but later returns to find her facing a different direction and wearing a new onesie, which Sasha knows she did not change. Downstairs, Sasha shares a warm moment with Felicia, asking her to be Daisy’s godmother.

They talk over tea about the kindness of the Quartermaines and Sasha’s complex relationship with her own parents. While she has made progress with Robert, her feelings toward Holly are still complicated. The unsettling moment in the nursery shakes Sasha, adding to her unease as a new mother.

Brook Lynn struggles with Gio and Rocco's truth

Back at the mansion, Rocco and Danny share stories of their first day working at the Metro Court pool. After they leave, Brook Lynn looks at a file that includes details about Britt and Ben (Rocco). She flashes back to Lulu’s promise not to keep secrets from her children.

Later, at the pool, Brook Lynn sees Lulu and Gio laughing together. Unseen by them, she is moved to tears, perhaps sensing a growing bond between Lulu and Gio. Meanwhile, Danny unknowingly picks up the file about Rocco and hands it to him, potentially setting up a discovery.

Marco fears betrayal as Sidwell makes moves

On Thursday's General Hospital, at the law office, Marco confronts Natalia after discovering she plans to leave the country. He suspects Sonny is behind it and fears the consequences of a deal he brokered in good faith. Natalia claims Sonny is giving her a fresh start, but Marco feels betrayed.

Lucas interrupts their fight, and Natalia walks out after disowning Marco. Lucas urges him not to panic and reminds him that he acted in good faith. Elsewhere, Sidwell eyes Sonny’s family photos and stews over being denied the piers. After a tense talk with Natalia, he stands alone on the Wyndemere parapet, thinking about his next move.

