In the latest episode of General Hospital, which aired on June 30, 2025, Daisy Celeste was christened. This religious ceremony brought together family and friends in Port Charles. But away from the church, emotional turmoil, strained relationships, and a dangerous act of arson shifted the tone by nightfall.

The episode delivered intense drama while setting up pivotal storylines across multiple arcs. The major highlights were Natalia’s declining mental health, Curtis and Portia’s confrontation, and a firebomb attack at Charlie’s Pub.

Daisy’s christening brings the families together

On General Hospital, the central event of the Monday's episode was Daisy’s christening at the church. Father Reyes led the ceremony as Sasha, Jason, Carly, Josslyn, Mac, Wiley, and others stood by. It was attended by both the Corinthos and Quartermaine families.

After the service, everyone gathered at the Quartermaine mansion for a small reception. Felicia and Carly exchanged memories of Bobbie, reflecting on her absence during Daisy’s milestone. Sasha thanked Jason for his support, calling herself fortunate to have him watching over her and Daisy.

Natalia faces the truth

Later on General Hospital, Natalia approached Sonny outside the church. She did it under the impression that he would be accompanying her on a new start in Belize. Sonny clarified that he had only arranged her departure—not his own. Hurt and disoriented, Natalia realized she was facing a major transition alone.

At her hotel, Natalia mixed prescription medication with alcohol while recalling recent emotional stressors. In a haze, she sent several messages to Marco, unaware that he was already planning to check on her. Moments after passing out, Natalia received a text from Marco saying he was on the way.

Lucas and Marco share a quiet moment

At Carly’s home, Lucas tried to impress Marco with a home-cooked meal, though his efforts didn’t go smoothly. Marco took over in the kitchen, sharing brief memories of learning to cook with his mother.

The night turned serious when Lucas noticed concerning messages from Natalia. Marco initially dismissed them, but Lucas urged caution given her fragile condition and upcoming departure. Reluctantly, Marco agreed and decided to go find her.

Curtis and Portia reach a breaking point

At the Aurora office, Curtis and Portia’s moment was interrupted when Jordan appeared, realizing she’d been lured there under false pretenses. Curtis quickly confronted Portia and discovered she had used his phone to orchestrate Jordan’s visit.

Portia defended her actions, claiming she wanted to make it clear Curtis had moved on. But Curtis emphasized that the real issue wasn’t Jordan; it was the underlying distrust in their relationship. The conversation ended unresolved, with both visibly shaken.

Anna and Turner clash over Sonny

At the PCPD, Ada Turner challenged Anna about her continued involvement with Sonny Corinthos. She questioned whether Anna’s personal history was affecting her professional decisions. Anna insisted they were aligned in goals but warned Turner not to underestimate Sonny.

Jordan arrived shortly after, updating Anna on the awkward encounter at Aurora. She admitted she didn’t want to cause more friction between Curtis and Portia. Anna encouraged her to confront her feelings. Turner returned, urging Anna to issue an APB (All Points Bulletin) for Natalia Ramirez, expressing concern that she might be planning to flee.

Back at the Quartermaine mansion, the christening reception continued, as Kristina received a call from her manager and left for Charlie’s Pub. Meanwhile on General Hospital, masked intruders broke in and spread gasoline throughout the building.

Just as Kristina entered and sensed something was off, a firebomb shattered the window. Flames engulfed the pub as Kristina remained inside, unaware of the danger. As the smoke rose over Port Charles, this episode set the tone for what’s next on General Hospital.

With Natalia unconscious, Marco rushing to her, and Kristina trapped in a burning building, the fallout from this episode could be far-reaching.

Catch the latest episode of General Hospital streaming on ABC.

