What role did Stuart Damon play on General Hospital? A look back on his legacy on his death anniversary

Stuart Damon of General Hospital fame passed away on June 29, 2021. The former actor-cum-singer, who was 84 years old at the time of his death, played Dr. Alan Quartermaine from 1977 to 2013. While the character died in February 2007, Damon's Alan continued to make appearances in the soap as memories and apparitions till 2013. 2014 onwards, Alan was portrayed by other actors.

Incidentally, Dr. Alan's onscreen partner and wife, Dr. Monica Quartermaine, was played by Leslie Charleson. Both Damon and Charleson debuted their General Hospital roles in 1977 and played the romantic couple and colleagues for years. Charleson passed away in January 2025.

The show honored both actors on its 62nd anniversary by naming the hospital's new unit in Monica's name, while Alan's photograph graced the memorial wall of the facility, where Alan's sister, Tracy, remembered him.

Meanwhile, the long-running ABC soap is slated to have more twists in its plot as the Port Charles mob boss is facing unexpected enemies. Meanwhile, the Corinthos family, the Quartermaine family, the Spencer family and the Scorpio family have arrived at a common connection through newborn Daisy.

Revisiting the journey of Stuart Damon's Dr. Alan on General Hospital

Lila and Edward Quartermaine's son, Alan, was born in 1945, later retconned to 1948. He and his younger sister, Tracy Quartermaine, were rich and spoilt. In 1977, on General Hospital's storyline, Dr. Alan approached the hospital in Port Charles to fund the cardiac unit. He met Dr. Monica there and married her.

However, their marriage was tested multiple times due to interference from others. This pushed Alan to an affair wth Susan Moore, leading to the birth of his sons, Jason and Drew. Meanwhile, within his legal marriage, the couple had a son, Alan Jr., or AJ. A few years later, his father's illegitimate son, Jimmy Lee Holt, arrived in town.

Jimmy's partner Sean Donely robbed the Quartermaines and fled. To get back the family fortune, Alan went underground while framing Sean for his murder. In 1988, he tracked Tracy's son, Ned, but confronted him when Edward's will left Ned as the sole beneficiary. While Alan had some brief affairs, including one with Lucy Coe, Monica's breast cancer and harassment cases saw Alan supporting her.

Multiple crises afflicted the family over the years. While Monica faced more cancer scares, Alan's past came biting him in the form of a daughter, Skye Chandler. At the same time, AJ fought his ex-wife, Carly, for the custody of his son, Michael. Carly got support from Michael's adoptive father, Sonny Corinthos.

However, AJ's stepbrother, Jason, also supported Carly. This was after a car accident caused by AJ, which wiped out Jason's memory. In February 2007, Jerry Jacks held some Port Charles residents hostage, including Alan. While being held captive, Alan suffered a heart attack, which killed him after being taken to the hospital.

Alan continued to make ghostly appearances in the memories of Tracy and Monica for many years after his death. He often played their conscience when they did something wrong, or appeared in their dreams to profess love and support.

Stuart Damon, the actor behind General Hospital's Alan

Born in Brooklyn in February 1937, Damon started his career in 1959 with theatres. In 1965, he played the Prince in Cinderella, opposite the lead actress, Leslie Ann Warren. Over the years, Stuart Damon moved across the continent to be part of various soaps, series and Broadway productions.

His huge body of work includes Broadway productions like First Impressions, From A to Z, and Do I Hear a Waltz?, other stage shows like The Boys from Syracuse and Charlie Girl, and movies like A Touch of Class, Star 80, Chairman of the Board, and Young Doctors in Love.

Besides General Hospital, some of Damon's other television projects include Man in a Suitcase, UFO, The Champions, The Adventurer, Fantasy Island, Port Charles, As the World Turns, Days of Our Lives and many more. Damon lost his wife to Alzheimer's in 2019 and later lost his own fight with renal failure in 2021.

Continue watching General Hospital as the storyline moves ahead, with Tracy holding the position of the Quartermaine matriarch.

