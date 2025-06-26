General Hospital family tree, explained

The ABC soap opera General Hospital first premiered on April 1, 1963, and has since become a key part of American daytime television. The show is set in the fictional town of Port Charles and deals with the lives of the town's most powerful families, such as the Corinthos and Quartermaines.
Even since the show's inception, the Corinthos family has been a central part of the show's storyline because of their control and grip over Port Charles. The family is known for its mob ties and its involvement in organized crime. Some of the key members of the family include Sonny Corinthos, Carly Spencer, Dante Falconeri, and Lulu Spencer.
Apart from the Corinthos family, the Quartermaine family has also been involved in the major story arcs on General Hospital. The Quartermaines are a very wealthy and prestigious family on the ABC daytime drama. They have been entangled in crucial storylines since their introduction in the late 1970s. Alan and Monica Quartermaine, Jason Morgan, Elizabeth Webber, Nikolas, and Emily Quartermaine are part of this family.
General Hospital also deals with a few other families, namely the Spencer family, the Cassadine family, the Webber family, and the Scorpio family. Members of these families have been involved in the drama, power struggles, and romance in Port Charles throughout several generations.
Family tree of the residents of Port Charles on General Hospital
The Corinthos family tree on General Hospital
First generation of the Cornithos family on General Hospital
- Michael "Mike" Corbin - Father of Sonny Corinthos
- Adele Corinthos - Mother of Sonny Corinthos
Second generation
- Michael "Sonny" Corinthos - Corinthos family patriarch
- Courtney Matthews - Daughter of Mike Corbin and Janine Matthews
- Brando Corbin
Third generation
- Dante Falconei - Son of mob boss Sonny Corinthos and Olivia Quartermaine
- Michael Corinthos III - Son of A. J. Quartermaine and Carly Corinthos, and the adoptive son of mob boss Sonny Corinthos
- Kristina Davis - Daughter of Alexis Davis and Sonny Corinthos
- Morgan Corinthos - First biological child of Sonny and Carly Corinthos
- Avery Corinthos - Daughter of Sonny Corinthos and Ava Jerome
- Lila McCall - Daughter of mob boss Sonny Corinthos and his late ex-mistress, Sam McCall
- Donna Corinthos - Daughter of Sonny Corinthos and Carly Spencer
- Emily Matthews-Morgan - The Late daughter of former mob enforcer Jason Morgan and his ex-wife, the late Courtney Matthews
- Spencer Casadine - Son of Nikolas Cassadine and the late Courtney Matthews
- Liam Corbin - Son of the late Brando Corbin and Sasha Gilmore
Fourth generation
- Giovanni "Gio" Palmieri - Biological son of Brook Lynn Quartermaine and Dante Falconeri, and the adoptive son of the late Francis and Camila Palmieri
- Rocco Falconeri - Son of Dante and Lulu
- Wiley Corinthos - Son of Michael Corinthos and the late Nelle Benson, and adoptive son of Michael's wife, Willow Tait
- Amelia Corinthos - Daughter of Michael Corinthos and Willow Tait-Corinthos
- Daisy Corinthos - Daughter of Michael Corinthos and his ex-fiancée, Sasha Gilmore
- Irene Davis-Ashford - Daughter of domestic partners Dr. T.J. Ashford and Molly Lansing-Davis, through surrogate and egg donor Kristina Corinthos-Davis
The Quartermaine family tree on General Hospital
First generation of the Quartermaine family on General Hospital
- Edward Quartermaine - Son of George and Ida
- Lila Morgan - Daughter of Harold, sister of Hal, Edward's wife
- Herbert Quartermaine - Edward's first cousin, father of Quentin
- Unnamed Male - Edward's brother, son of George and Ida
- Hal Morgan - Brother of Lila, son of Harold
Second generation
- Bradley Ward - Son of Edward and Mary Mae Ward, raised by Dan Ward
- Isobel Ward - Bradley's widow
- Alan Quartermaine, Sr. - Son of Edward and Lila
- Monica Bard - Alan's widow
- Tracy Quartermaine - Daughter of Edward and Lila
- Jimmy Lee Holt - Son of Edward and Beatrice LeSeur
- Charity Gatlin
- Quentin Quartermaine - Son of Herbert
- Betsy Quartermaine
- Alexandria "Alex" Quartermaine - Edward's niece
Third generation
- Antoinette "Skye" Chandler Quartermaine - Adoptive daughter of Alan, biological daughter of Rae Cummings
- Alan "A.J." Quartermaine, Jr. - Son of Alan and Monica
- Jason Morgan - Son of Alan and Susan Moore, adopted by Monica
- Andrew "Drew" Cain - Son of Alan and Susan Moore, taken at birth by Heather Webber and given to Betsy Frank
- Emily Quartermaine - Adopted daughter of Alan and Monica, engaged to Nikolas Cassadine at the time of her death
- Edward "Ned" Quartermaine - Son of Tracy and Larry Ashton
- Olivia Falconeri
- Dillon Quartermaine - Son of Tracy and Paul Hornsby
- Celia Quartermaine - Quentin's daughter with his first wife
- Justus Ward - Son of Bradley and Isobel
- Faith Ward - Daughter of Bradley and Isobel
- Austin Gatlin-Holt - Son of Jimmy and Charity
Fourth generation
- Maya Ward - Daughter of Faith
- Brook Lynn Quartermaine - Daughter of Ned and Lois Cerullo
- Harrison Chase
- Michael Corinthos III - Son of A.J. and Carly Benson, adopted by Sonny Corinthos
- Lila Rae Alcazar - Daughter of Skye and Lorenzo Alcazar
- Jacob "Jake" Webber - Son of Jason and Elizabeth Webber
- Daniel "Danny" Morgan - Son of Jason and Sam McCall
- Emily "Scout" Quartermaine - Daughter of Drew and Sam McCall
- Oscar Nero-Quartermaine - Son of Drew and Kim Nero
- Leo Quartermaine - Son of Ned (adopted) and Olivia
Fifth generation
- Giovanni "Gio" Palmieri - Brook Lynn's son with Dante Falconeri
- Wiley Corinthos - Son of Michael and Nelle Benson, adopted by Willow
- Amelia Corinthos - Daughter of Michael and Willow Tait
- Daisy Gilmore-Corinthos - Daughter of Michael and Sasha Gilmore
Also Read: General Hospital spoiler video sneak peek (June 26, 2025): Lulu guides Cody, Sasha issues a demand, and Sidwell delivers a clear threat
Fans of General Hospital can watch new episodes of the show on ABC and Hulu.