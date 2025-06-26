General Hospital family tree, explained

The ABC soap opera General Hospital first premiered on April 1, 1963, and has since become a key part of American daytime television. The show is set in the fictional town of Port Charles and deals with the lives of the town's most powerful families, such as the Corinthos and Quartermaines.

Even since the show's inception, the Corinthos family has been a central part of the show's storyline because of their control and grip over Port Charles. The family is known for its mob ties and its involvement in organized crime. Some of the key members of the family include Sonny Corinthos, Carly Spencer, Dante Falconeri, and Lulu Spencer.

Apart from the Corinthos family, the Quartermaine family has also been involved in the major story arcs on General Hospital. The Quartermaines are a very wealthy and prestigious family on the ABC daytime drama. They have been entangled in crucial storylines since their introduction in the late 1970s. Alan and Monica Quartermaine, Jason Morgan, Elizabeth Webber, Nikolas, and Emily Quartermaine are part of this family.

Trending

General Hospital also deals with a few other families, namely the Spencer family, the Cassadine family, the Webber family, and the Scorpio family. Members of these families have been involved in the drama, power struggles, and romance in Port Charles throughout several generations.

Family tree of the residents of Port Charles on General Hospital

The Corinthos family tree on General Hospital

First generation of the Cornithos family on General Hospital

Michael "Mike" Corbin - Father of Sonny Corinthos

Adele Corinthos - Mother of Sonny Corinthos

Second generation

Michael "Sonny" Corinthos - Corinthos family patriarch

Courtney Matthews - Daughter of Mike Corbin and Janine Matthews

Brando Corbin

Third generation

Dante Falconei - Son of mob boss Sonny Corinthos and Olivia Quartermaine

Michael Corinthos III - Son of A. J. Quartermaine and Carly Corinthos, and the adoptive son of mob boss Sonny Corinthos

Kristina Davis - Daughter of Alexis Davis and Sonny Corinthos

Morgan Corinthos - First biological child of Sonny and Carly Corinthos

Avery Corinthos - Daughter of Sonny Corinthos and Ava Jerome

Lila McCall - Daughter of mob boss Sonny Corinthos and his late ex-mistress, Sam McCall

Donna Corinthos - Daughter of Sonny Corinthos and Carly Spencer

Emily Matthews-Morgan - The Late daughter of former mob enforcer Jason Morgan and his ex-wife, the late Courtney Matthews

Spencer Casadine - Son of Nikolas Cassadine and the late Courtney Matthews

Liam Corbin - Son of the late Brando Corbin and Sasha Gilmore

Fourth generation

Giovanni "Gio" Palmieri - Biological son of Brook Lynn Quartermaine and Dante Falconeri, and the adoptive son of the late Francis and Camila Palmieri

Rocco Falconeri - Son of Dante and Lulu

Wiley Corinthos - Son of Michael Corinthos and the late Nelle Benson, and adoptive son of Michael's wife, Willow Tait

Amelia Corinthos - Daughter of Michael Corinthos and Willow Tait-Corinthos

Daisy Corinthos - Daughter of Michael Corinthos and his ex-fiancée, Sasha Gilmore

Irene Davis-Ashford - Daughter of domestic partners Dr. T.J. Ashford and Molly Lansing-Davis, through surrogate and egg donor Kristina Corinthos-Davis

The Quartermaine family tree on General Hospital

First generation of the Quartermaine family on General Hospital

Edward Quartermaine - Son of George and Ida

Lila Morgan - Daughter of Harold, sister of Hal, Edward's wife

Herbert Quartermaine - Edward's first cousin, father of Quentin

Unnamed Male - Edward's brother, son of George and Ida

Hal Morgan - Brother of Lila, son of Harold

Second generation

Bradley Ward - Son of Edward and Mary Mae Ward, raised by Dan Ward

Isobel Ward - Bradley's widow

Alan Quartermaine, Sr. - Son of Edward and Lila

Monica Bard - Alan's widow

Tracy Quartermaine - Daughter of Edward and Lila

Jimmy Lee Holt - Son of Edward and Beatrice LeSeur

Charity Gatlin

Quentin Quartermaine - Son of Herbert

Betsy Quartermaine

Alexandria "Alex" Quartermaine - Edward's niece

Third generation

Antoinette "Skye" Chandler Quartermaine - Adoptive daughter of Alan, biological daughter of Rae Cummings

Alan "A.J." Quartermaine, Jr. - Son of Alan and Monica

Jason Morgan - Son of Alan and Susan Moore, adopted by Monica

Andrew "Drew" Cain - Son of Alan and Susan Moore, taken at birth by Heather Webber and given to Betsy Frank

Emily Quartermaine - Adopted daughter of Alan and Monica, engaged to Nikolas Cassadine at the time of her death

Edward "Ned" Quartermaine - Son of Tracy and Larry Ashton

Olivia Falconeri

Dillon Quartermaine - Son of Tracy and Paul Hornsby

Celia Quartermaine - Quentin's daughter with his first wife

Justus Ward - Son of Bradley and Isobel

Faith Ward - Daughter of Bradley and Isobel

Austin Gatlin-Holt - Son of Jimmy and Charity

Fourth generation

Maya Ward - Daughter of Faith

Brook Lynn Quartermaine - Daughter of Ned and Lois Cerullo

Harrison Chase

Michael Corinthos III - Son of A.J. and Carly Benson, adopted by Sonny Corinthos

Lila Rae Alcazar - Daughter of Skye and Lorenzo Alcazar

Jacob "Jake" Webber - Son of Jason and Elizabeth Webber

Daniel "Danny" Morgan - Son of Jason and Sam McCall

Emily "Scout" Quartermaine - Daughter of Drew and Sam McCall

Oscar Nero-Quartermaine - Son of Drew and Kim Nero

Leo Quartermaine - Son of Ned (adopted) and Olivia

Fifth generation

Giovanni "Gio" Palmieri - Brook Lynn's son with Dante Falconeri

Wiley Corinthos - Son of Michael and Nelle Benson, adopted by Willow

Amelia Corinthos - Daughter of Michael and Willow Tait

Daisy Gilmore-Corinthos - Daughter of Michael and Sasha Gilmore

Also Read: General Hospital spoiler video sneak peek (June 26, 2025): Lulu guides Cody, Sasha issues a demand, and Sidwell delivers a clear threat

Fans of General Hospital can watch new episodes of the show on ABC and Hulu.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aranya Dhar Aranya Dhar is an entertainment writer at Sportskeeda, where he covers all things pop culture and daily soap operas. With over 7 years of experience in the media and entertainment industry, he has previously worked as a copywriter at Inception Advertising and rapidly advanced from creative writer to assistant manager at Zee Entertainment Enterprises, where he led a team of writers.



He holds a master’s degree in Comparative Literature from Jadavpur University, which motivated him towards writing. Aranya likes to capture the ethos of contemporary society and give words to the intersection of media and pop culture. His academic pursuits also included presenting research papers at international conferences and he is a member of the Comparative Literature Association of India.



In his free time, Aranya enjoys trekking in the mountains and finding spiritual fulfilment in nature. One can often find him sipping a cup of hot tea while admiring the flora and fauna in a remote village in the Himalayas. Believing there’s something to learn from everyone, he admires various personalities from Bob Dylan, Martin Scorsese, and to Anurag Kashyap. Know More