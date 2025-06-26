General Hospital spoiler video sneak peek (June 26, 2025): Lulu guides Cody, Sasha issues a demand, and Sidwell delivers a clear threat

The General Hospital preview YouTube account posted a video on June 26, 2025, teasing the events unfolding in tonight's episode. In the spoiler preview for the June 26, 2025, episode, Lulu guides Cody. She tells him that it would be good to know how tight they are. Lulu says:

"Wouldn't it be good to know just how tight they are?"

However, the preview does not illuminate what exactly Lulu is talking about. Meanwhile, Sasha is seen asking Felicia about something very important. Sasha states:

"I need something much more important."

As per the spoilers, Sasha will ask Felicia to become Daisy's godmother. Later, in the video sneak peek of General Hospital, Sidwell delivers a clear threat to Ezra Boyle. He asks Ezra to smile and talk about feeling grateful. Sidwell remarks:

"You will smile and say 'Thank You!'"

With Lulu guiding Cody and Sasha making a request, the spoiler preview for the June 26, 2025, episode promises several dramatic events that are likely to unfold.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers.

A sneak peek into the episode of General Hospital releasing on June 26, 2025

According to the spoilers for the June 26, 2025, episode of General Hospital, Lulu will urge Lucas to consider Sidwell and Marco's growing bond, highlighting how dangerous Sidwell actually is. She will inform Lucas about how close Sidwell and Marco have become.

Marco, on the other hand, will try to talk Natalia out of accepting Sonny's offer. He struggles with questions about Natalia's plan, unable to figure out what role he might play in it.

In the meantime, Sonny and Carly will engage in an intense conversation about Sidwell's threat. Sonny informs Carly about Sidwell's pressure for the piers and how he wants to drive Sonny out of Port Charles.

Ada Turner will try to build a case by using Natalia as a witness, which could take Sonny down. After realizing the depth of Sidwell's threats, Carly worries about the future of the Corinthos family.

On the other hand, Dante and Jason will talk about fatherhood. Dante admits that he had previously misunderstood Jason's approach to Danny. Jason explains the choices he made and why he decided to do those things.

Their conversation is expected to give Dante an idea of how challenging parenting can be. The scene reinforces the mutual respect that has recently developed between the two.

Meanwhile, on General Hospital, Sasha will share a special moment with Felicia in the kitchen of the Quartermaine mansion. Felicia thinks that Sasha needs her help with a minor matter.

However, Sasha will explain that she has a request that is much more important. She asks Felicia to serve as Daisy's godmother. With Sasha seeking Felicia's help, the upcoming episodes will likely bring together the Corinthos, Quartermaine, and Scorpio families.

Later, in General Hospital, Sidwell will meet Ezra Boyle and remind him that he holds the upper hand. Sidwell demands unquestionable loyalty from Ezra. He makes it clear that defying him would have severe consequences.

This episode is expected to shed light on Sidwell's influence in Port Charles and the growing tension surrounding the contested piers. With Sidwell becoming a central threat in Port Charles, the upcoming episodes will reveal whether he manages to drive Sonny out of Port Charles or whether Sonny successfully manages to defend his family and protect his legacy.

Also read: What role did Joe Marinelli play on General Hospital? Everything to know as the actor passes away at 68

Fans of General Hospital can watch new episodes of the show on ABC and Hulu.

