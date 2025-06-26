What to expect from tomorrow's episode of General Hospital (June 26, 2025)?

On the Thursday, June 26, 2025, episode of General Hospital, Lulu is set to give Lucas some timely advice about the growing bond between Marco and Sidwell, hinting at upcoming trouble. Meanwhile, Marco will struggle with loyalty as he learns about Natalia’s secret plan to escape the city for a fresh start in Belize.

Elsewhere, Sonny and Carly face a tense conversation that exposes new threats posed by Sidwell and leaves Carly unsettled. As Dante and Jason revisit fatherhood and the trials of parenting, Sasha makes a special request from Felicia that signifies a family milestone.

Lulu warns Lucas about Marco and Sidwell

In the upcoming episode of General Hospital, Lulu urges Lucas to consider Marco and Sidwell's blooming relationship, highlighting how dangerous Sidwell can be. At the Metro Court pool, she questions if Lucas understands just how close Marco and Sidwell have become.

Marco, for his part, finds himself struggling with Natalia’s imminent departure for Belize and must decide where his loyalties lie. As he learns more about the new life she has arranged, he may try to talk her out of accepting Sonny’s offer, wary of the hidden strings attached.

Sonny and Carly face Sidwell’s threat

Sonny and Carly have a tense conversation about the threat posed by Sidwell on Thursday's General Hospital. Sonny updates Carly about Sidwell’s pressure for the piers and how this rival aims to drive him out of Port Charles. Meanwhile, ADA Turner works to build a case that could take Sonny down, possibly using Natalia as a witness.

Carly finds herself concerned as she realizes the depth of the threat Sidwell presents. The discussion leaves her unsure about the future of the Corinthos family, especially with questions still lingering about the explosion in Sonny’s penthouse.

Dante and Jason share new perspectives

In the Quartermaine mansion, Dante and Jason have a candid conversation about fatherhood and priorities. Dante admits he misunderstood Jason’s approach with Danny, assuming he was too distracted to parent properly. However, as the conversation unfolds, Jason sheds light on the choices he has made and why.

This talk gives Dante a better understanding of how challenging parenting can be, especially in times of crisis. The scene emphasizes the evolving dynamics between the two men as fathers, reinforcing the mutual respect that has developed between them recently.

Sasha’s request to Felicia

In the Quartermaine kitchen, Sasha shares a special moment with Felicia on this episode of General Hospital. While Felicia assumes Sasha needs help with a minor matter, Sasha reveals she has a far more meaningful request.

She requests Felicia serve as godmother to little Daisy. The upcoming christening is an important family milestone, bringing together the Scorpio, Corinthos, and Quartermaine clans.

Sidwell shows his true colors

Elsewhere in Port Charles, Sidwell reminds Ezra he holds the upper hand. Sidwell demands loyalty from Ezra, making it clear that defying him will have serious repercussions. Meanwhile, Marco struggles with questions about Natalia’s plan and what role he might play in it.

Together, these threads underscore Sidwell’s influence and the tension surrounding the contested piers. The scene sets the stage for further revelations, making Sidwell a central threat in Port Charles.

