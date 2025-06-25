What role did Joe Marinelli play on General Hospital? Everything to know as the actor passes away at 68

Joe Marinelli, the actor known for playing Joseph Sorel on General Hospital, passed away at the age of 68. Marinelli died due to stomach cancer on Sunday, June 22, in Burbank, California.

Jean Marinelli, Joe's wife, told The Hollywood Reporter about the late actor's death in an article published on June 24, 2025. Joe's agent, Julie Smith, told CNN in a report published on June 24, 2025, that Marinelli had been diagnosed with throat and stomach cancer for a few years.

Joe Marinelli was best known for his roles on the ABC soap opera General Hospital, the NBC drama Santa Barbara, the CBS show Guiding Light, and the 2004 movie Sideways.

Joe Marinelli played the role of Joseph Sorel on General Hospital from 1999 to August 15, 2001. According to the storyline of General Hospital, Joseph Sorel was introduced as a mobster who arrived in Port Charles in 1999. He quickly became an enemy of Sonny Corinthos and caused him a lot of trouble.

General Hospital: A glance at Joseph Sorel's character portrayed by Joe Marinelli

As per the plot dynamics of General Hospital, Joe Marinelli joined the cast of the ABC daytime drama, taking over the role of Joseph Sorel. After joining the show's cast in 1999, Marinelli continued playing the character till 2001.

Sorel set foot in Port Charles in 1999. Being a mobster himself, he became one of Sonny Corinthos' dangerous enemies, who caused a lot of trouble for the latter. Sonny got stabbed at Lily's grave in 2001.

Sorel's daughter, Angel, took Sonny home and tried to take care of him. Angel initially refused to tell Sonny who she was. It was later revealed that Joseph Sorel was her father, and he was the man who stabbed Sonny.

It was disclosed in the storyline of General Hospital that Angel did not like Joseph because he had killed Angel's husband, Donnie. Later, Angel started getting attracted to Sonny, and they grew closer to each other.

Angel felt that they had bonded because of their mutual ties to the mob and that his wife, Carly Corinthos, did not understand their connection. After a while, Sorel's character, played by Joe Marinelli, was brutally murdered.

Angel decided not to let her father's death ruin her life. As a result, she tried to move on. At the end of Angel's tenure in Port Charles, the police ultimately figured out that Angel had killed her own father.

Angel wanted to turn herself in, but Jax and Sonny did not want to let her do that. Instead, they decided to send her to Greece to start a new life there.

More about Joe Marinelli's life and career

American actor Joe Marinelli was born on January 21, 1957, in Meriden, Connecticut. Daytime fans recognized him for his performances in NYPD Blue, Lethal Weapon, Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., and Desperate Housewives. He died on June 22, 2025, at the age of 68, due to stomach cancer.

Apart from playing Joseph Sorel on General Hospital, Joe also appeared in multiple films and television shows, enhancing his acting portfolio. Marinelli's fans could catch a glimpse of the actor in popular productions such as L.A. Law, The King of Queens, and Victorious.

Marinelli also starred in The Morning Show for Apple TV, where he played the role of Director Donny Spagnoli. He lived with his family in Los Angeles. He was married to French hornist Jean Marinelli. He and his wife shared two sons, Vincent, a film editor, and David, a music producer.

