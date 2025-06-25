General Hospital spoiler video sneak peek (June 25, 2025): Dante and Brook Lynn team up, Ava loses her calm, and Sonny asks a question

The General Hospital preview YouTube account posted a video on June 24, 2025, teasing the events unfolding in tonight's episode. In the spoiler preview for the June 25, 2025, episode, Dante and Brook Lynn are shown to be teaming up. He tells Brook Lynn that they need to work together to reach Gio. Dante states:

"To reach Gio, you and I are going to have to work together."

However, the preview does not illuminate what exactly Dante and Brook Lynn plan to do. Meanwhile, Ava loses her calm. She gets furious and accuses someone of lying. However, it is unclear who Ava calls a liar.

"You lying liar," Ava says.

As Ava loses her cool, fans are eager to find out what happens next on the ABC soap opera. Later, in the video sneak peek of General Hospital, Sonny asks a question to someone. Although the identity of that person remains a mystery, Sonny asks:

"What's your answer going to be?"

With Dante and Brook Lynn forming a team and Ava losing her calm, the spoiler preview for the June 25, 2025, episode promises several dramatic events that are likely to unfold.

A sneak peek into the episode of General Hospital releasing on June 25, 2025

According to the spoilers for the June 25, 2025, episode of General Hospital, Dante and Brook Lynn will finally meet to talk about Gio being their biological son. Dante will open up about feeling betrayed by the ones responsible for hiding the adoption. While acknowledging the situation, they will find a common ground to reach Gio and build a bond with him.

In the meantime, Alexis will turn to Elizabeth to discuss Kristina's actions. Despite knowing the gravity of the situation, Alexis will try to protect her daughter, Kristina. She will meet Elizabeth and talk about how much she knows about Kristina's role in the crisis. They will try to figure out how to move forward with the situation and address the emotional toll this scandal has taken.

On the other hand, Martin will try to fix his life after returning to Port Charles, especially after suffering from financial and personal issues. It is expected that Martin will receive some bad news that threatens to worsen his problems. With shifting alliances and ongoing betrayals, the latest crisis will compel Martin to rethink how he moves forward.

Meanwhile, on General Hospital, Cody finds himself in a tough spot when he gets entangled in a morally ambiguous scheme. After agreeing to work with Kristina and trying to seduce Ava in exchange for a payment, he will start facing the fallout of that decision.

Cody will start feeling extremely uncomfortable about the situation he is currently facing. He will struggle to gain control over the situation that threatens to consume him.

Later, in General Hospital, Marco will make a delivery that could impact Brook Lynn's life and the ones related to her. It is unclear whether this package is for Alexis, but it is likely related to the ongoing tensions between Lulu and Brook Lynn.

Since Brook Lynn has already asked Marco to dig up information, this episode will shed light on whether Brook Lynn gains the leverage she needs to stand a chance against Lulu, or it further complicates the show's plot dynamics.

Fans of General Hospital can watch new episodes of the show on ABC and Hulu.

