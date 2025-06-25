What to expect from tomorrow's episode of General Hospital (June 25, 2025)?

In the upcoming episode of General Hospital (June 25, 2025), Dante, still grappling with the revelation that Gio is his son, struggles to contain his anger. He must now decide if he can set it aside long enough to have an honest conversation with Brook Lynn about their next steps.

Ad

Meanwhile, Alexis finds herself reaching out to Elizabeth, hoping to rally support for Kristina and protect her daughter from legal trouble. In another corner of town, Martin faces yet another setback as the fallout from Tracy’s schemes threatens to ruin him. Simultaneously, Cody finds himself tangled in a morally ambiguous agreement with Kristina.

General Hospital spoilers for the episode set to air on June 25, 2025

Dante and Brook Lynn confront the truth about Gio

Ad

Trending

Ad

In tomorrow’s episode of General Hospital, Dante and Brook Lynn must finally sit down to address the discovery that Gio is Dante’s biological son. Ever since the secret came out, Dante has felt betrayed by those responsible for concealing the adoption. His anger has also bubbled over in encounters with Lulu and Chase.

Now, with emotions still raw, Dante and Brook Lynn have an opportunity to acknowledge the situation openly. The goal is to find common ground and figure out a way to reach out to Gio to build a bond despite the painful circumstances.

Ad

Alexis seeks out Elizabeth for answers

In Wednesday's General Hospital, Alexis turns to Elizabeth in a scene that revolves around Kristina’s recent misdeeds. As Kristina’s mother, Alexis is determined to protect her daughter from legal consequences, despite knowing the gravity of the situation.

Seeking insight from Elizabeth, she aims to assess just how much Elizabeth knows about Kristina’s role in the crisis. The conversation could determine how both families move forward and shed light on the emotional toll this scandal has taken.

Ad

Martin faces new challenges and bad news

Ad

After returning to Port Charles, Martin has been trying to piece his life back together following the financial and personal ruin caused by Tracy. Once a sharp and confident lawyer, he now finds himself struggling. In this episode of General Hospital, Martin receives another piece of bad news that threatens to worsen his issues.

His obsession with gaining revenge and reestablishing his reputation only intensifies because of his debts and a diminished practice. The latest setback will force Martin to rethink how he operates in a town where alliances shift quickly and betrayal is always a possibility.

Ad

Cody’s dilemma and what comes next

Cody finds himself entangled in a morally ambiguous scheme. After agreeing to work with Kristina and accepting the task of seducing Ava in exchange for a payoff, he has to face the fallout of that decision.

Helping Tracy with a lie related to the Drew charges also complicates his role. The upcoming episode will shed light on Cody’s growing discomfort and hint at whether he can maintain control over a situation that threatens to consume him.

Ad

Marco’s delivery and its impact on Brook Lynn

Marco, who works in Alexis’s office, makes a delivery that could have repercussions for Brook Lynn and those connected to her. It is unclear if this package is meant for Alexis herself or one of her clients, but it can be related to the ongoing tensions between Brook Lynn and Lulu.

Earlier, Brook Lynn had asked Marco to dig up information, and now that work may be coming to light. Will the contents of this delivery give Brook Lynn the leverage she needs to stand up to Lulu, or will it complicate matters further?

Ad

Stay tuned for more updates on General Hospital.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aarushi Shubham Aarushi Shubham is an Entertainment Writer at Sportskeeda, based in Bengaluru. With a Bachelor’s in Journalism and a Master’s in English and Cultural Studies, Aarushi’s academic journey culminated in a thesis on Queer Ecologies, exploring new perspectives on nature and queer identity through a cinematic lens.



Aarushi has built her expertise across content creation, public relations, and digital tools, having managed media and content for some of India’s well-known lifestyle brands. In her downtime, she’s an avid fan of sitcoms, a lover of classic literature, and enjoys watching shows from around the world. Know More