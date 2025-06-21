General Hospital weekly preview sees Sonny rocked by a shocking reveal, Brook Lynn blindsided, and Daisy honored in emotional gathering

Enemies reposition their strategies in the upcoming week on General Hospital as some plans get derailed and new tactics are chalked. Sonny Corinthos is slated to receive some intel that will leave him shaken. Meanwhile, Brook Lynn will continue with her plan to teach Lulu a lesson. Elsewhere, baby Daisy will find her loving family gathered around her on a special occasion.

The previous episodes of General Hospital revolved around Michael and Willow as their divorce and custody battle came to an end. While Michael had his children, Wiley and Amelia, with him, he also had Sasha under the same roof with their newborn. On the downside, some unknown person seemed to have access to baby Daisy.

Meanwhile, it was revealed that Sidwell bribed the Judge to rule in favor of Michael. He also came clean to Sonny about his intentions of taking over the latter's piers. However, Sonny refused to sell his assets to him. Elsewhere, Brook Lynn planned revenge on Lulu while the latter apologized to Gio.

Meanwhile, Josslyn and Emma's tug-of-war over proximity to Dalton continued on the long-running ABC daily soap.

General Hospital: Sonny is slated for an outrageous reveal

Thursday's episode, dated June 19, 2025, saw Sonny Corinthos face-to-face with Jenz Sidwell. The town's mob boss met his competitor to learn the reason for the latter's buyout offer. While Sidwell informed that he wanted to snuff out Sonny's mob business, he also pointed out the various advantages. However, Sonny refused to sell.

The upcoming week promises more drama in the mobster's story arc. He will likely share his plans with Carly Spencer, who will be worried about the future. He may also share everything he learned about Sidwell. While GH fans know that Sidwell bribed the Judge to grant Michael custody of the children, Sonny is not aware of it as of now. Whether he discovers it soon remains to be seen.

As the soap's spoilers suggest, before the week ends, Sonny will get shocking information. While it is too early to predict the exact piece of news, it may be connected to Sidwell or to the enemy who targeted his penthouse. This will likely chalk out his next course of action and a new story arc in the soap.

General Hospital: Brook Lynn gets a surprise and has a realization

As fans know, Brook Lynn broke off her relationship with her mother and grandmother over Gio's adoption. She also decided to see lawyers to sue Lulu for interference. Their common friend, Maxie Jones, tried her best to bring on a reconciliation. However, the interaction ended with Lulu unapologetic and BLQ hitting her across the face.

While Lulu has already apologized to Giovanni, BLQ plans to continue teaching her a lesson. The upcoming episodes will find Brook Lynn making an unpleasant discovery. She may find Lulu sharing a friendly rapport with her son, while Gio refuses to reconcile wth his biological mother. This may break her heart.

The soap's spoilers suggest, BLQ and her husband will take cognizance of Gio's dislike and hurt. That may guide the couple to their next steps. Whether they move ahead with their adoption plan or reach out to Gio anew, remains to be seen.

General Hospital: Baby Daisy celebrates her first major event

Sasha's baby Daisy will have her christening (Image via Youtube/@General Hospital)

As General Hospital fans already know, Daisy was born on June 5, 2025, in the courtroom and was released from the hospital on June 17, 2025. Just before her release, she was switched briefly with another baby, leaving Sasha shaken. However, once home, she was surrounded by her siblings, parents and other family members in the Quartermaine mansion.

On the Friday of the upcoming week, the newborn is slated for her christening. She will have the rest of her family doting on her during the ceremony. Many members of the extended family of her parents will also turn up during the event. Whether the unknown person, who was interfering with her baby mobile and tried switching her at the hospital, will be revealed remains to be seen.

Stay tuned to General Hospital to find out the identity of the person targeting Daisy and learn about Sonny's surprise.

