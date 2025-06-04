I absolutely love how General Hospital is making every character pay for the past—it’s brutal and brilliant

The grim turn of events spells a series of fallouts on General Hospital as more secrets threaten to stumble out of closets. With Michael and Willow's custody case poised to expose hidden pasts, many lives are likely to be affected.

Moreover, Gio's story arc is painting his anguish and mistrust, leading to surprising twists in the plot.

As a longtime General Hospital fan, I am amazed at how the plot is gearing up for payback for many Port Charles residents.

That involves Dante's rather late realization of his mistreatment of his biological father, Sonny, in the past, and Nina being pushed to the brink of confession.

And Drew's eventual fall from grace will likely be the most-awaited arc on the soap. At the same time, Lucky will get a pushback that is a well-deserved retribution for his past conduct.

These unexpected story arcs are both exciting and satisfying for fans like me.

Meanwhile, the long-running ABC daily soap continues to dish out the interplay of emotions and drama against the backdrop of the titular medical facility.

Dante has a late realization of his past mistakes on General Hospital

While not really a payback, Dante seems to have realized how wrong his behavior towards Sonny was when he first learned about the latter being his biological father.

The cop opened up to his father about the same on Tuesday's episode, dated June 3, 2025.

He recently discovered that Giovanni is his son with Brook Lynn. The truth was revealed dramatically during the Nurses Ball on Thursday's episode, dated May 22, 2025.

Since then, Gio and his parents have struggled to accept the facts. Gio's disregard for his love and acceptance opened Dante's eyes to his own misconduct towards Sonny.

Carly provides reparation to Nina and Drew

Carly had a recent fallout with Nina in her bid to keep Michael's children away from Drew. However, before that, they were colluding in bringing down the Congressman. As such, Carly knows a vital secret of Nina's that she will reveal soon.

The soap's spoilers suggest, Carly will inform Drew about Nina's role in getting Jacinda to destroy his public image.

While Carly will want to disturb the collaboration and trust within team Willow, this will leave Nina in a bad position with both Drew and her daughter.

Longtime General Hospital fans like me know Nina Reeves has many hidden secrets that are likely to haunt her peace. One of them is her affair with Drew, a past she would prefer to keep from her daughter.

As the Michael-Willow custody storyline moves ahead, Drew's happy days seem numbered. Just like Nina, Drew also has many past actions that he would want hidden.

His move of paying off the Baden-Baden clinic to keep Willow from meeting Michael will soon spill out, leaving a gap of trust between the lovebirds.

General Hospital: Lucky may face the truth soon

Lucky Spencer had been bailing out on his responsibility towards his family in the past, leaving his wife to take care of the whole family. Despite both Lucky and Liz loving each other, the former left repeatedly.

Recent changes in Lucky as the homeloving family man, ready to settle down with a job in town, may be new. As Lucky proposes to Elizabeth, this is possibly what Liz will emphasize.

She may point out that she remains unsure of his actions and commitments. She may refuse to accept the engagement ring. As such, Lucky will be paid for his previous deeds.

The Cerullo family is also paying for their past actions

Brook Lynn gave up her child for a closed adoption long ago. Now the revealed child, Giovanni, refused to reconcile with her. Unable to conceive in her marriage, Brook Lynn wants her child back, but cannot get him to love her.

On the other hand, her mother, Lois, and grandmother, Gloria, decided to keep Gio in the family, but lied to both Gio and BLQ.

Moreover, they convinced the adoptive mother, Camilla, to keep the secret even when she was dying, although that might have been the right time to get honest.

As such, BLQ refused to have further interactions with her mother. Lois and Gloria Cerullo left for Bensonhurst, a retribution for their secrecy.

From a viewer's point of view, many of the General Hospital characters seem to be reaping what they sowed after a long time. As such, the ABC soap's current storyline is edge-of-the-seat exciting.

Continue watching General Hospital to find out who else gets their due in the upcoming episodes.

