“Nina will always be self-serving!” — Fans call out Nina’s selfishness after her shocking reaction to Sasha’s baby news on General Hospital

In recent episodes of the daytime soap opera General Hospital, after the return of Michael, tensions have been rising in Port Charles. Willow and Michael faced off in a heated legal battle over the custody of their children, Wiley and Amelia. The room was packed with family members and friends, each side showing up in full force to support their loved one, creating a charged and emotionally divided atmosphere.

Recently, on the soap opera, Drew was worried about getting charged with kidnapping. However, Ric assured him that no charges had been filed yet, and they had something big to reveal. While he says this, he shares a look with Nina, who smirks about knowing something big. Many fans of the daytime soap opera shared their views on the scene. A fan by the name of Michelle Wilson-Wallace commented on a post shared by another fan on Facebook. Michell commented,

"Nina will always be self serving! So annoying."

Comments by fans on the post (Image via Facebook/@Donna Drucker)

Michelle commented on a post shared by another fan of the General Hospital, named Donna Drucker, who shared a clip of the specific scene and captioned it:

"So much for Nina keeping her mouth shut about thinking Sasha's baby is Michael's just by what Ric just said and looked at Nina."

The Original Post by the fan (Image via Facebook/@Donna Drucker)

Many fans of General Hospital took an interest in the post and shared their views on the same. Currently, Sasha is pregnant with Michael's child. However, not many know the identity of the father. Speculations suggest that in a cross-examination on the stand, Ric will reveal the truth. Anyhow, some fans commented that Nina has no proof and she is a snake for doing such.

Comments by fans on the post (Image via Facebook/@Donna Drucker)

On the other hand, a few fans wished Michael would win the custody battle. A few fans also commented on how fun it would be when Michael reveals that Drew had an intimate affair with Willow's mother, Nina.

Comments by fans on the post (Image via Facebook/@Donna Drucker)

Disclaimer: This article is based on speculations.

Here's everything to know about the courtroom drama happening on the General Hospital

In the recent episode of the soap opera General Hospital, aired on May 3, 2025, the trial for the custody of Wiley and Amelia started. The courtroom was filled with tension as questions came through from both parties. However, fans speculate that Nina will reveal Sasha is pregnant with Michel's child.

When Sasha was on the stand, Ric questioned her about the last time she was intimate with Michael Corinthos. He asks this to calculate the months she has been pregnant so he can connect Shash's unborn child to Michael. Nina plans to play this card to make Michael's custody case week.

Fans of the daytime soap opera can catch the latest episodes of General Hospital on the ABC Network and Hulu.

