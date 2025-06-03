What is happening with Gloria Cerullo on General Hospital? Plot dynamics explored

Ellen Travolta's Gloria Cerullo is back in town to support her daughter on General Hospital as the latter is in a difficult position. However, as before, Gloria will not mellow before accusations and will continue to stand her ground in the face of Brook Lynn's allegations.

While she was seen intermittently on General Hospital since 1994, Gio's parentage story arc was expected to bring her in as one of the primary holders of the secret. Moreover, the mother is often seen on the soap whenever her daughter needs assistance. With Giovanni's past revealed, there is chaos among all concerned people.

Meanwhile, the other story arcs on the long-running ABC daily soap include Michael and Willow's custody battle, Professor Dalton's secret project, and Alexis's high-level embezzlement. On one hand, Michael's case pits Drew and Nina against Carly and Jason, while on the other, Dalton's secret may connect WSB to Sidwell.

With Sasha's baby's paternity secret capable of derailing Michael's case and Marco's shrewdness likely to expose Alexis's immorality, plots are heating up in the fictional town of Port Charles.

General Hospital: A glance at Gloria's recent arc

Played by Ellen M Travolta, Gloria has been appearing on General Hospital since 1994, when she met her daughter's fiancé. She and her husband, Carmine, came to meet Ned Ashton, a musician-cum-salesperson. Through her marriage, pregnancy, and breakup, Gloria was the shoulder Lois needed onscreen and off it.

In 2024, she and Carmine attended Brook Lynn and Chase's gala wedding ceremony. March 2025 revealed that Gloria knew about BLQ's pregnancy, and the baby was put up for adoption. This left BLQ miffed since she believed her pregnancy was a secret between her and her mother.

While General Hospital fans had guessed for quite some time, Thursday's episode, dated May 22, 2025, brought to light Giovanni's parentage, leaving Port Charles stunned. Moreover, this came as a shock to Gio and his parents, BLQ and Dante. While the latter confronted BLQ, she, in turn, questioned her mother.

BLQ lashed out at her mother for taking away her say and keeping her in the dark for so long. Friday's episode, dated May 30, 2025, saw another squabble between Lois and her daughter when grandmother Gloria entered to take up all responsibility.

The next episode of Monday, June 2, 2025, saw Gloria insisting that Brook Lynn show respect to her elders, meaning her and Lois. She also stood her ground, saying that they made decisions that were good for both BLQ and Gio. By keeping Gio in the family, they could ensure he was raised with love, while keeping BLQ in the dark ensured she had the freedom to lead her life on her terms.

What is likely to be Gloria's arc in the upcoming General Hospital episodes?

As a mother, Brook Lynn knows what pain Giovanni felt to know his past was a lie. She is also unhappy that her son hates her. However, Gloria shifts the blame for this outcome on Lulu without acknowledging that their stance was wrong. As such, BLQ will continue to challenge her grandmother.

Meanwhile, Gio will ask them questions. Since he has known them as close relatives, he will want to know where his adoptive mother, Camilla, fits into their plan. Moreover, he would want to know why his mother never told him the truth later. In her characteristic style, Gloria will likely shout them down with authority.

The soap's spoilers hint at Gloria pressuring Camilla to stay quiet while on her deathbed. As such, the latter did not reveal Gio's parentage to her beloved son even when she was dying. This may bring forward a ruthless side of Gloria Cerullo.

Since this confrontation is likely to play out for some time, Gloria's actions will be gradually revealed in the soap's storyline. Stay tuned to General Hospital to catch Ellen Travolta's Gloria in her candid temper.

About the author Poushali Guharauth Poushali is a comics and pop culture writer at Sportskeeda with a Master's degree in English Literature and an Advanced Diploma in Creative Writing. With a mammoth 17 years of experience under her belt at companies such as InfoCognitio, Tata Interactive Systems, ICFAI, Wordsmith, DAV Public School, and more, Poushali strives to create the most engaging and compelling content.



Poushali's years of experience also mean that she is a master in conducting in-depth research on any topic she covers, and cross-checking facts with official sources to produce top-notch content.



Poushali admires the late Chef Anthony Bourdain for his openness to world cultures and also looks up to Shah Rukh Khan's hard work and dedication to his craft. If she could travel back in time, she would love to be part of the classic 'The Sound of Music' as she appreciates its cinematography, script, and narrative.



When she's not working, Poushali enjoys binging on the latest K-dramas, Hollywood shows, and Indian series across OTT platforms. Know More