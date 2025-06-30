What role does Sydney Mikayla play on General Hospital? Character details explored

On the daytime soap opera General Hospital, American actress Sydney Mikayla portrayed the character Trina Robinson. The character was introduced in 2017, with Tiana Le as the original Trina, appearing briefly from 2017 to 2018 in sporadic guest arcs. Sydney Mikayla took over in 2019. Following Sydney’s departure in March 2022, Tabyana Ali stepped into the role during the week of March 21, 2022.

Trina Robinson became one of the central characters on the soap opera, developing into a fan favorite before the role passed to Tabyana Ali. General Hospital is one of the longest-running TV series, set in Port Charles. Its plot revolves around the complex lives of the town's most powerful and affluent families, including the Cassadines, Corinthos, Quartermaines, and others.

Everything to know about Sydney Mikayla's portrayal of Trina Robinson on General Hospital

Sydney Mikayla portrayed the role of Trina Robinson on General Hospital. Trina was introduced as a 'bad girl' character, first seen throwing an unsupervised party with underage drinking and boys at Josslyn's house. She also invited new student Oscar Nero, knowing Josslyn had a crush on him. Josslyn and Oscar started talking at the party and began a relationship soon after.

Later on General Hospital, in 2018, Trina dated a junior and hid some c*nd*ms in Josslyn's backpack to keep her mother, Portia, from finding them. However, they fell out of Josslyn's backpack in front of Carly, forcing Josslyn to tell her mom the truth.

Trina has been part of some major story arcs, especially her romantic involvement with Spencer Cassadine. Their pairing, known as 'Sprina,' was a fan favorite. However, in a dramatic twist, Spencer fell off a yacht in Paris and hasn't returned, bringing a sad end to their relationship.

Over the years, Trina has also performed multiple times at the Nurse's Ball. In 2025, she performed "I'll Be with You" with her best friend, Josslyn Jacks. The event became even more special when Kai Taylor showed up and surprised her.

A glimpse into the life of Sydney Mikayla, the actress behind the character

Sydney Mikayla is an American actress who was born in Los Angeles on February 1, 2003. According to Soap Opera News, Milayla is working on a new project as a producer for her upcoming short film titled Find Your Heart.

Recently, on June 14, 2025, the actress shared a photo of her UCLA graduation, captioning it:

"Today, Friday, June 13th, 2025, I graduated from the number #1 public university in the country @ucla................... Here’s to falling and flying. 👩🏽‍🎓"

Mikayla is best known for her portrayal of Trina Robinson on General Hospital. Since leaving the soap, she has continued her work in animation, voicing characters in shows like Hailey’s On It!, Fright Krewe, and Transformers: EarthSpark. She has also guest-starred on shows like Fuller House, School of Rock, Teachers, Hot in Cleveland, and a few more.

Interested viewers can watch the latest episodes of General Hospital on the ABC Network and Hulu.

