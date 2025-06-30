General Hospital spoiler video sneak peek (June 30, 2025): Corinthos family gets together for a celebration while Sonny receives a threatening warning

The General Hospital preview YouTube account posted a video on June 28, 2025, teasing the events that will happen in tonight's episode. In the spoiler preview for the June 30, 2025, episode, the Corinthos family gathers for Daisy's christening ceremony.

Meanwhile, tensions rise between Portia and Curtis. She confronts Curtis and tells him that she is aware of what is going on. Portia says:

"You may not see what's going on here, but I certainly do."

As Portia corners Curtis, fans are eager to see what happens next between them on the ABC soap opera. Later, in the video sneak peek of General Hospital, Sonny gets a threatening warning from Natalia when she's dragged outside the church. She sarcastically says Sonny should get every blessing he deserves.

"May you get every blessing you deserve," Natalia remarks.

With the Corinthos family gathering for Daisy's christening celebration and Natalia threatening Sonny, the spoiler preview for the June 30, 2025, episode hints at several dramatic events likely to happen.

A sneak peek into the episode of General Hospital releasing on June 30, 2025

According to spoilers for the June 30 episode of General Hospital, Natalia crashes Daisy's christening ceremony. Sonny will try to ensure that Natalia is escorted out of the venue. Later, Brook Lynn confronts Natalia and worries about everything getting out of control.

The spoilers also reveal that Natalia decided to turn against Sonny after realizing he was not coming to Belize with her. She feels she has lost the opportunity to start a new life. As a result, she becomes furious and prepares to fight back.

When Paul tries to take Natalia outside the church, she issues a shocking threat toward Sonny. She says Sonny should receive all the blessings he deserves. With Natalia escorted away, Daisy’s christening celebration will get back on track, and the Corinthos family will enjoy themselves.

Meanwhile, Curtis and Portia will engage in a heated argument. Things are expected to take a shocking turn at Curtis Ashford's office when Jordan interrupts his attempt at a passionate encounter with Portia. However, Portia will be quite upset about Jordan's interference.

Portia will start to believe Curtis is refusing to see the truth. She will likely accuse Jordan of wanting to destroy her marriage. She claims Jordan wants to keep Curtis all to herself. The spoilers reveal that Portia will confront Curtis and urge him to open his eyes and see the truth about Jordan.

Meanwhile, on General Hospital, a fire is about to break out at Charlie’s Pub. When a mysterious person shatters a window and sets the place on fire, Kristina will find herself in a tough situation, struggling to handle a new crisis. It is expected that Kristina will be trapped inside the building when the fire starts.

Elsewhere, Sonny will begin to worry about the situation after receiving some shocking news. Later, at General Hospital, Lucas will explain to everyone that Marco's mother has been trying to contact him. He will make it clear that this might be Marco’s last chance to return to town.

Lucas will continue to push Marco to make peace with Natalia. Meanwhile, Chase and Brook Lynn will find common ground, agreeing that they won't let anything affect their marriage, especially with ADA Turner trying to take Sonny down.

Fans of General Hospital can watch new episodes of the show on ABC and Hulu.

