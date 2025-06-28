What to expect from tomorrow's episode of General Hospital (June 30, 2025)?

In the upcoming episode of the ABC soap opera General Hospital airing on June 30, 2025, fans can expect a lot of drama, surprises, and secrets. Sonny will not stand back when Natalia crashes Daisy's christening ceremony. He will try to get Natalia escorted out of the venue.

In the meantime, Kristina may end up in the building where a deadly fire erupts. It is expected that Sonny will receive some scary news in this episode due to the fire. On the other hand, Lucas will continue to push Marco to make peace with Natalia.

Elsewhere, Anna Devane and ADA Turner will engage in an intense conflict, as they keep arguing about the showdown related to Sonny. Lastly, Portia will start thinking that Curtis is refusing to see the truth. Portia will accuse Jordan of wanting to derail her marriage so she can have Curtis to herself.

Disclaimer: This article is speculative and contains spoilers.

General Hospital spoilers for the episode set to air on June 30, 2025

Natalia crashes Daisy's christening ceremony

In the episode of General Hospital that is airing on June 30, 2025, Sonny will make sure that Natalia Ramirez gets escorted out of Daisy's christening ceremony. As a result, Brook Lynn Quartermaine will confront Natalia and worry about all this spiraling out of control.

It is revealed that Natalia turned against Sonny after realizing that he was not coming to Belize with her. Natalia thinks that she has lost the chance to start a new life. Out of rage and fury, she gets furious and will get ready to fight back.

When Paul prepares to drag Natalia away outside the church, she will make a shocking comment directed at Sonny, saying:

"May you get every blessing you deserve."

Later, Daisy’s christening event will eventually get back on track, where she will celebrate with her family and loved ones.

Tensions rise between Portia and Curtis

During the June 30, 2025, episode of General Hospital, tensions will rise between Curtis and Portia. Intense moments are expected to take place at Curtis Ashford's office when Jordan interrupts his attempt at a passionate encounter with Portia Robinson.

However, Portia will be extremely unhappy about Jordan's intervention. She will start thinking that Curtis is refusing to see the truth. Portia says:

"You may not see what’s going on here, but I certainly do."

In this episode, it is expected that Portia will accuse Jordan of wanting to derail her marriage, claiming that the latter wants to have Curtis all to herself. The spoiler suggests that Portia will lash out and urge Curtis to open his eyes and see the truth about Jordan.

Other developments that are expected to unfold in the storyline of General Hospital

In the June 30, 2025, episode of the ABC daytime drama, a fire is about to erupt at Charlie’s Pub. When someone breaks a window and sets the place ablaze, Kristina will find herself in the middle of a new danger.

The spoilers suggest that Kristina may end up in the building when the fire takes place. As a result, Sonny is expected to receive some shocking news. On the other hand, Lucas will acknowledge that Marco's mother has been trying to reach him. He will insist that this might be Marco’s last chance to return.

Lucas will also push Marco to make peace with Natalia. On the other hand, Chase and Brook Lynn will agree they will not let anything affect their marriage, especially with ADA Turner trying to take Sonny down.

Fans of General Hospital can watch new episodes of the show on ABC and Hulu.

