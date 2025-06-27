General Hospital spoiler video sneak peek (June 27, 2025): Portia receives a rejection, Sasha senses danger, and Jason issues a clear warning

The General Hospital preview YouTube account posted a video on June 27, 2025, teasing the events that will happen in tonight's episode. In the spoiler preview for the June 27, 2025, episode, Portia receives a rejection from Curtis. The preview teases Curtis telling Portia that now is not a good time. Curtis states:

"Now is not a good time for that."

However, the preview does not clarify what Curtis and Portia are discussing. Meanwhile, Sasha senses danger. She explains that something strange is happening around her, hinting at an upcoming threat. Sasha says:

"Something weird is going on around here."

As Sasha discusses sensing trouble, fans are eager to see what happens next on the ABC soap opera. Later, in the video sneak peek of General Hospital, Jason gives a clear warning. Jason tells Carly that they will stop anyone who tries to make a move. Jason remarks:

Trending

"Anybody thinks about making a move, they'll be stopped."

With Curtis rejecting Portia and Jason issuing a warning, the spoiler preview for the June 27, 2025, episode promises several dramatic events likely to unfold.

A sneak peek into the episode of General Hospital releasing on June 27, 2025

According to the spoilers for the June 27, 2025, episode of General Hospital, Portia will approach Curtis to discuss their marriage and the ongoing tension with Jordan. However, Curtis is expected to shut her down, saying it is not the right time. Jordan is still struggling to deal with the fallout of Portia throwing a drink in her face. Jordan tells Anna that she is unsure whether she can remain in Curtis's life.

In the meantime, Sasha opens up about her feelings to Cody. She discusses being disturbed by strange incidents involving her baby, Daisy. She mentions that the milk was stored improperly, and she saw Daisy turned in her crib wearing different clothes.

Sasha begins to wonder if something serious is happening. With Daisy's christening approaching, Sasha feels uneasy and starts suspecting who might be behind the strange occurrences. Meanwhile, as everyone gathers for Daisy's christening, Carly shares her concerns with Jason about the threat posed by Sidwell. She fears that someone might try to target the event.

Jason assures her that anyone who tries to cause harm will be stopped. Later, they become nostalgic while talking about Michael's childhood. However, concerns about the family's safety remain a central part of their conversation.

Meanwhile, Brook Lynn confronts Natalia, and they discuss an emerging crisis that could potentially damage their company and cause chaos. It is likely that Brook Lynn will ask if they can handle the fallout. The issue they talk about probably relates to Sonny's dealings or financial irregularities. Natalia becomes worried when Brook Lynn and Chase uncover something important. Although it's unclear whether it involves Gio or the company, it could influence their future decisions.

Later, at General Hospital, Ada Turner confronts Sonny and asks him some tough questions. Sonny asks if he should call his lawyer. Despite their intense confrontation, Sonny remains calm and maintains a clear stance. Turner also interrogates Anna and tries to gather evidence against them. Sonny is likely to face serious consequences, especially because Natalia's previous conversations reveal details of Sonny's plan. By the end of the week, Sonny will find himself caught up in legal and personal troubles.

Also Read: General Hospital family tree, explained

Fans of General Hospital can watch new episodes of the show on ABC and Hulu.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aranya Dhar Aranya Dhar is an entertainment writer at Sportskeeda, where he covers all things pop culture and daily soap operas. With over 7 years of experience in the media and entertainment industry, he has previously worked as a copywriter at Inception Advertising and rapidly advanced from creative writer to assistant manager at Zee Entertainment Enterprises, where he led a team of writers.



He holds a master’s degree in Comparative Literature from Jadavpur University, which motivated him towards writing. Aranya likes to capture the ethos of contemporary society and give words to the intersection of media and pop culture. His academic pursuits also included presenting research papers at international conferences and he is a member of the Comparative Literature Association of India.



In his free time, Aranya enjoys trekking in the mountains and finding spiritual fulfilment in nature. One can often find him sipping a cup of hot tea while admiring the flora and fauna in a remote village in the Himalayas. Believing there’s something to learn from everyone, he admires various personalities from Bob Dylan, Martin Scorsese, and to Anurag Kashyap. Know More