What to expect from tomorrow's episode of General Hospital (June 27, 2025)?

The June 27, 2025, episode of General Hospital promises several major storylines will move forward. Sasha and Michael prepare for baby Daisy’s christening, though Sasha grows unsettled by odd occurrences around the Quartermaine mansion. Jason and Carly reflect on the past while vowing to protect their loved ones, particularly from Jenz Sidwell.

At the Metro Court, Portia and Curtis clash over personal matters, and Jordan updates Anna about her heated encounter with Portia. Meanwhile, Brook Lynn confronts Natalia about a potential scandal, and ADA Turner faces off with Sonny and possibly Anna.

Brook Lynn and Chase also make a significant discovery that could impact their future. As family and friends gather for Daisy’s special day, ominous developments behind the scenes suggest it may not go as planned.

General Hospital spoilers for the episode set to air on June 27, 2025

Portia and Curtis face marital strain

In the upcoming episode of General Hospital, Portia approaches Curtis with a suggestion, likely hoping to discuss their marriage and the ongoing tension involving Jordan. However, Curtis shuts her down, saying it is not the right time.

With Jordan still reeling from Portia throwing a drink in her face, the fallout continues. Jordan confides in Anna, admitting she is unsure whether she can remain in Curtis’ orbit. The situation underscores issues among all three, suggesting more conflict ahead as personal relationships remain under pressure.

Sasha sounds the alarm over Daisy

At the Quartermaine mansion, Sasha confesses to Cody that she is disturbed by strange incidents involving baby Daisy. She noticed the milk was stored incorrectly and found Daisy turned in her crib wearing a different onesie. Sasha initially attributes these moments to “Mommy brain,” but is beginning to question if something more serious is going on.

With Daisy’s christening underway, Sasha grows increasingly uneasy. The unsettling developments raise suspicions that someone may be tampering with her environment, though Sasha remains uncertain about what or who is responsible.

Jason and Carly revisit the past amid security concerns

As loved ones gather for Daisy’s christening, Carly voices concern to Jason about the threat posed by Sidwell on Friday's General Hospital. Following recent violence and shady dealings, Carly fears someone may target the event. Jason assures her that anyone who tries to cause harm will be stopped.

The two also reminisce about Michael’s childhood, reflecting on their long history. While the mood briefly turns nostalgic, the underlying concern about family safety remains central to their conversation.

Brook Lynn and Natalia clash over a scandal

Brook Lynn confronts Natalia over an emerging crisis that could potentially damage Deception and create a scandal. In Friday’s preview of General Hospital, Brook Lynn questions whether they can contain the fallout. The issue may relate to financial irregularities or connections to Sonny’s dealings.

Natalia appears cornered while Brook Lynn and Chase make an important discovery. Whether it involves the company, Gio, or their own plans, it is clear that something significant will come to light that may affect their future decisions.

Sonny and Anna confront legal pressure

ADA Turner confronts Sonny with questions, prompting him to ask if he should call his lawyer. Despite the confrontation, Sonny maintains a calm, defiant stance. Turner may also interrogate Anna, continuing her pursuit of evidence against both.

With Natalia’s earlier conversations potentially exposing details of Sonny’s plan, he could face consequences. As the week wraps, Sonny is said to encounter a major curveball, leaving open the possibility of new legal or personal complications on General Hospital.

Stay tuned for more updates on General Hospital.

