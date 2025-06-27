General Hospital star Maurice Benard honors Johnny Wactor’s legacy by attending the premiere of his last film Ciao, Mama

General Hospital star Maurice Benard, known for playing Sonny, paid tribute to his late friend and castmate, Johnny Wactor, who passed away in 2024. He attended the premiere of his latest film, Ciao, Mama, which premiered on June 24, 2025, at the 27th annual Dances With Films festival in California. Bernard shared a photo in his Instagram story alongside the film's star, Micah Joe Parker.

The daytime community was shocked when Variety Magazine reported the news on May 26, 2024, that Jonny Wactor, who portrayed Brando's character on the ABC soap opera, had been shot and killed after leaving his bartending job in Los Angeles on May 25, 2024.

Wactor appeared on General Hospital for the last time in October 2022. After that, Wactor starred in several projects, including a stint on Station 19, and was cast as Marco in the film Ciao, Mama, his final work.

Trending

Ciao, Mama: Everything you need to know about the latest film of General Hospital star Johnny Wactor

Johnny Wactor, known for playing Brando on General Hospital, appeared in the film Ciao, Mama, his last work. The story of his latest movie surrounded a son who returned home for his mother's funeral after she promised everyone in the family not to tell him about her illness.

The film's official Instagram handle announced its new title in an Instagram post on May 23, 2025. Previously, the film was labeled American Sognare. Later, the makers shared that Ciao, Mama spoke more profoundly to the heart of their story. In the post, it was written:

"Ciao, Mama” speaks even more profoundly to the heart of our story — especially in the wake of the heartbreaking loss of our beloved friend and co-star, Johnny Wactor."

The post suggested that the new title was more than just a name; it was a "farewell," a "love letter," and a "promise" to keep dreaming, creating, and carrying the torch forward, just as Johnny always did. The post read:

"Ciao, Mama is a tribute to Johnny, to the journey, and to the enduring power of dreams."

More about Johnny Wactor's life and career

Johnny Wactor was born on August 31, 1986, in Charleston, South Carolina. On May 25, 2024, Wactor was killed at the age of 37 when three men attempted to steal his automobile's catalytic converter in downtown Los Angeles.

After moving to Los Angeles to try his luck as an actor, Wactor was recognized by daytime television fans for his roles on Army Wives, General Hospital, and Siberia. Besides playing Brando Corbin on General Hospital, Johnny Wactor appeared in multiple films and television shows, enhancing his acting portfolio.

Wactor's fans could catch a glimpse of the actor in popular productions such as Broken Riders, USS Indianapolis: Men of Courage, Cold Soldiers, The Con-Artist, Criminal Minds, Station 19, and Agent X.

Johnny Wactor's family and friends established the Johnny's Mile Foundation to honor his legacy and continue his lifelong passion for helping others. The foundation worked to support families facing tragedy and provide resources for those in need.

After his death, many of his friends and castmates paid tribute to the late actor. Maurice Benard, known for portraying Sonny Corinthos on General Hospital, also honored Wactor's legacy by attending the premiere of his last film, Ciao, Mama.

Also Read: General Hospital spoiler video sneak peek (June 27, 2025): Portia receives a rejection, Sasha senses danger, and Jason issues a clear warning

Fans of General Hospital can watch new episodes of the show on ABC and Hulu.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aranya Dhar Aranya Dhar is an entertainment writer at Sportskeeda, where he covers all things pop culture and daily soap operas. With over 7 years of experience in the media and entertainment industry, he has previously worked as a copywriter at Inception Advertising and rapidly advanced from creative writer to assistant manager at Zee Entertainment Enterprises, where he led a team of writers.



He holds a master’s degree in Comparative Literature from Jadavpur University, which motivated him towards writing. Aranya likes to capture the ethos of contemporary society and give words to the intersection of media and pop culture. His academic pursuits also included presenting research papers at international conferences and he is a member of the Comparative Literature Association of India.



In his free time, Aranya enjoys trekking in the mountains and finding spiritual fulfilment in nature. One can often find him sipping a cup of hot tea while admiring the flora and fauna in a remote village in the Himalayas. Believing there’s something to learn from everyone, he admires various personalities from Bob Dylan, Martin Scorsese, and to Anurag Kashyap. Know More