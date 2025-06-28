General Hospital weekly update (June 23 to 27, 2025): Tracy and Drew get into a conflict, while Michael warns Willow

This past week on the daytime soap opera General Hospital was filled with emotionally challenging moments. Michael warns Willow after learning that she is getting married to Drew. Meanwhile, Drew is caught up with her aunt Tracy, who backstabbed him. Elsewhere, Sasha is worried about her daughter, and Brook Lyn is upset seeing Lulu and Gio together.

Set in the fictional town of Port Charles, General Hospital is the longest American daytime soap opera. The show revolves around the complex lives of the most powerful and affluent members of Port Charles—namely, the Quartermaines, Corinthos, Spencers, and a few others.

General Hospital: Tracy betrays Drew during the press conference

The week on General Hospital kicked off with the most anticipated press conference. As seen in the past week, Curtis paid a visit to Tracy to discuss Drew. This week, during the conference, she was brought to restore Drew's name; however, things took a turn when she went off-script and revealed that Drew framed her for his drug usage.

She added that he should not be allowed in the office and even blamed him for ruining Willow and Michael's marriage. Later, Martin and Tracy clashed while she was at the podium, with Martin stepping in to defend his client, Drew. Their argument turned to Drew’s last name, where Tracy firmly insisted that he’s not a Quartermaine, but a Cain.

Later, on General Hospital, Tracy's loyal employee, Cody Bell, also revealed that the Ketamine bottle found with Tracy was actually intended for their horse at the stable and proved it via a veterinarian's prescription.

Willow's wedding news surprises everyone

Elsewhere, on General Hospital, Willow agreed to marry Drew, as this might help her gain partial custody of the kids. She revealed the news to her mother Nina, who was shocked and asked her to rethink her decision. Later, when the news reached Michael Corinthos, he was furious and confronted Willow about the same.

Nina was separated, and Willow didn't make it to the aisle. So, she called Jason for a favor while she made a plan to convince Willow to leave Drew. Further, Michael warned her that if she married Drew, Michael would never let her meet the kids. Willow argued that he was being erratic and remarked that when she wins the custody battle, she would be much more sensitive towards him.

Further on General Hospital, Daisy's christening took place, and Michael invited Josslyn to the Quartermaine mansion before the event at the church. Josslyn questioned why he had called her there. He replied that he wanted to discuss something important and apologized as she was not chosen as Daisy's godmother; she was surprised but understood.

She remarked that Jason and Felicia are a perfect choice, especially Jason, as he is Joss's godparent as well. However, she remarked that she would always be there for Daisy regardless of any title. Later, Michael and Josslyn talked about needing to catch up on everything that happened while he was away. Josslyn was shocked to learn that Willow was planning to marry Drew.

Elsewhere, in the mansion, Sasha sat with Cody and expressed her concerns about Daisy. She shared that when she put Daisy down for a nap in her nursery, she put her down in a yellow onesie. However, when she returned, she saw her daughter in a pink onesie. She also mentioned that on her first night at the mansion, she had turned off the monitor above her nursery, but when she returned, she saw it spinning.

Brook Lyn spots Gio and Lulu at the club

Further on, General Hospital, Brook Lyn got her hands on Rocco's file, revealing his past connections with Britt. Marco brought the file and shared the details about the same. However, their conversation was interrupted by Dante, and Marco left the two alone.

Dante confronted BLQ, and the two mutually decided that they should work together to get Gio back in their lives, and Brook agreed. He mentioned that he did not forgive her, but he was willing to stand with her so that he could have a relationship with his son.

Elsewhere, on General Hospital, at the Metro Court Club, Brook spots Lulu with Gio. Seeing them bond and laugh together made Lulu sad as well as jealous, since, as per BLQ, Lulu was the reason why she didn't have a relationship with her son.

Fans can catch the latest episodes of General Hospital on the ABC Network and Hulu.

