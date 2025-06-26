General Hospital recap (June 25, 2025): Gio’s new chapter, Ava’s discovery, and Sonny’s next steps

The June 25, 2025, episode of General Hospital delivers a packed hour of revelations, tensions, and shifting dynamics across Port Charles. At the Metro Court pool, Gio guides Rocco and Danny through their first shift as attendants, only to have Rocco’s mom, Lulu, drop by and cause embarrassment.

Ad

Meanwhile, Brook Lynn and Dante team up at the Quartermaine mansion, dealing with the complexities of Gio’s parentage and hoping time will help heal old wounds. At the hospital, Alexis thanks Elizabeth for keeping Kristina’s secret, while Liz and Ric’s complicated history threatens to resurface.

Ava grows wary of Ric when she discovers inconsistencies in his story, prompting a calculated move with Cody. Simultaneously, Sonny and Natalia finalize a risky deal that may save her from Sidwell, and Martin finds himself in a precarious spot when his insurance is canceled.

Ad

Trending

General Hospital recap for the episode aired on Wednesday, June 25, 2025

Gio shows Rocco and Danny the ropes at the pool

Ad

At the Metro Court pool, Gio guides Rocco and Danny through their first shift as attendants on today's episode of General Hospital. Rocco feels embarrassed when Lulu arrives as a guest, surprised to see his mom at his new job. Danny talks to Gio about how awkward Rocco feels, admitting his own mom would do the same.

Lulu checks in with Gio, asking how the boys are doing. Gio reassures her that it is just their first shift, and they will settle into the role soon enough. Tracy arrives later, teasing Lulu for spying on Rocco and expressing hope he will soon make amends with Brook Lynn.

Ad

Brook Lynn and Dante try to reach Gio

At the Quartermaine mansion, Brook Lynn meets with Marco, who gives her Rocco’s original and updated birth certificates. After Marco leaves, Dante arrives, still tensed. Brook Lynn encourages him not to be too hard on Chase, as he acted to protect her.

Despite their dispute, both acknowledge how much Gio’s trust has been tested. They agree that while a 22-year-old cannot be forced to accept a relationship, patience and support will hopefully win him over. Together, and with help from the family, they agree to give Gio space and time to come around.

Ad

Hospital drama with Ric, Liz, and Alexis

Ad

At the General Hospital, Ric arrives to visit a client, causing an awkward moment when Liz assumes he came to see her. Alexis thanks Liz for keeping quiet about Kristina’s role in the accident. Alexis reminds her that Kristina must let go of her scheme involving Ric, Ava, and others.

Liz, understanding Kristina’s pain, agrees, knowing this was why she chose to remain silent. Meanwhile, Ric meets Martin, who is in pain after a fall, and reluctantly considers a lawsuit against Tracy in Wednesday's General Hospital.

Ad

Ava grows suspicious as Ric’s lies come to light

Ava welcomes Laura to the gallery and offers tickets to the upcoming Joel Sartory exhibit. Laura mentions Ric’s recent trips, prompting Ava to investigate. Upon calling Ric’s secretary, Ava realizes he was never in Beecher’s Corner, confirming her growing suspicion about his honesty.

Cody arrives to help Ava with hanging artwork when her staff cancels. The two connect, and Ava finds herself relying more on him as she grapples with Ric’s betrayal and reevaluates their relationship.

Ad

Sonny finalizes a risky deal

At his residence, Sonny pressures Natalia to make a decision about her future on this episode of General Hospital. She reluctantly gives him a key to a safe deposit box containing evidence, accepting the cost of leaving her old life behind. Sonny reassures her that loyalty means everything, promising protection as she prepares to run from Sidwell.

Meanwhile, Laura visits Sonny, expressing relief that he will not be selling his piers to Sidwell. Together, they acknowledge that tensions in Port Charles are rising and agree to find ways to stop before it escalates any further.

Ad

Stay tuned for more updates on General Hospital.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aarushi Shubham Aarushi Shubham is an Entertainment Writer at Sportskeeda, based in Bengaluru. With a Bachelor’s in Journalism and a Master’s in English and Cultural Studies, Aarushi’s academic journey culminated in a thesis on Queer Ecologies, exploring new perspectives on nature and queer identity through a cinematic lens.



Aarushi has built her expertise across content creation, public relations, and digital tools, having managed media and content for some of India’s well-known lifestyle brands. In her downtime, she’s an avid fan of sitcoms, a lover of classic literature, and enjoys watching shows from around the world. Know More