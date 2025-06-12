“Love her fashion” — General Hospital fans praise Ava Jerome’s wardrobe despite playful jabs

In the recent episode of the daytime soap opera General Hospital, Ava Jerome is back on the show looking as fashionable as ever. The character of Ava was introduced on the soap opera in 2013 by actress Maura West. The character has been a part of several central story arcs, and she has been involved in shady activities, including blackmailing Alexis.

In the current scenario of the daytime soap opera General Hospital, fans of the show are sharing their thoughts about Ava's fashion style. In a recent discussion post, a fan by the name of Linda Kannal commented:

"Love her fashion, especially pool attire with black hat."

Comments by fans on the post (Image via Facebook/@Jasmine Adeoye)

Linda commented on a post by another fan named Jasmine Adeoye, who shared a photo of the character on Facebook on June 11, 2025, and captioned it with:

"I love Ava’s fashion sense but man she suffers from Noa**atall!!!!"

The original post by the fan (Image via Facebook/ @Jasmine Adeoye)

After Jamine commented on Ava Jerome having a small a*s, many fans of the soap opera General Hospital took an interest in the post and shared their thoughts on the same. At the same time, some fans defended the actress and called out the person for body-shaming.

Comments by fans on the post (Image via Facebook/@Jasmine Adeoye)

On the other hand, some fans of General Hospital commented on how they find the actress well-dressed. They also mentioned that she is one of the most fashionable characters on the show.

Comments by fans on the post (Image via Facebook/@Jasmine Adeoye)

Here's everything to know about Ava Jerome from General Hospital

Ava Jerome is a fictional character on the daytime soap opera General Hospital. She is the daughter of Victor Jerome, who was a famous mob boss of Port Charles. She came to the fictional city in 2013. She first appeared as a sophisticated character, but later her true face was unveiled. She is often recognised as one of the most morally ambiguous characters.

The character has been a part of several major storylines, especially her involvement in the murder of AJ Quartermaine. Ava had a key role in orchestrating AJ's murder, which stirred tensions between her and the Corinthos. She also has a daughter with Sonny Corinthos named Avery Corinthos. After the AJ drama unfolded, the two got into a custody battle that made things complicated.

During the custody battle, Ava tried to manipulate Alexis, who was representing Sonny Corinthos. However, she won the custody battle after successfully enraging Sonny during their trial in the courtroom. She also managed to get away with AJ's murder after blackmailing Carlos, leading him to plead guilty to the crime.

In the current story arc, the character returned to Port Charles after learning that Ric had been in an accident. Ava is currently romantically involved with Ric Lansing. She walked into the hospital room looking all fancy in a fur coat and booking herself a Rose Gold Maserati. However, upon seeing these expenses, Ric warned her not to spend, as it could lead her into trouble.

Fans of the daytime soap opera can catch the latest episodes of General Hospital on the ABC Network and Hulu.

