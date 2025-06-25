General Hospital recap (June 24, 2025): Michael and Willow clash, Tracy fights back, and Sonny prepares for battle

On the June 24, 2025, episode of General Hospital, Michael and Willow's relationship gets more strained as the two clash over her decision to marry Drew. Michael warns that if she goes through with the marriage, she will never see their children again, while Willow insists it’s her best chance to regain partial custody.

Meanwhile, Sonny and Jason make plans to neutralize the threat posed by Sidwell and Natalia. Lucy offers to help Sidwell secure the piers, and Nina enlists Jason to help persuade Michael to let Willow see the kids. At City Hall, a scandal erupts when Cody arrives to vouch for Tracy, clearing her name and implicating Drew in a controversy that threatens his campaign and reputation.

General Hospital recap for the episode aired on Tuesday, June 24, 2025

Michael and Willow clash over custody and Drew

At the Quartermaine mansion, tensions boil over when Michael accuses Willow of using her marriage to Drew as a tactic to regain partial custody of their children. He warns that if she goes through with the marriage, she will never see the kids again.

Willow lashes out, reminding him that she tried to visit him in Germany, but he refused to see her. Michael denies this, insisting it makes no sense, but Willow is convinced he is keeping the children from her to punish her for loving Drew. She declares she will marry Drew and get her children back on today's General Hospital.

Sonny and Jason plan against Sidwell

Meanwhile, Sonny and Jason discuss Sidwell’s threat and the risk posed by Natalia on Tuesday's General Hospital. Sonny explains that although the DA does not know about their witness disappearing soon, he must still be wary of Sidwell’s retaliation. Even if Natalia leaves, Sidwell can cause trouble for them.

Sonny confirms he refused to sell Sidwell the piers and must now brace for the consequences. Meanwhile, Lucy offers Sidwell help to secure the piers, hoping to persuade Sonny herself. Sidwell welcomes Lucy’s initiative. At the same time, Marco reassures Sidwell that Sonny will no longer be a problem soon.

Portia confronts Jordan

At the pool, Portia angrily confronts Jordan about spending time with Curtis, accusing her of undermining their marriage. Jordan tells Portia to accept responsibility for the state of her relationship and “be a woman” about it. The situation escalates when Portia throws a drink in Jordan’s face.

Isaiah intervenes and removes Portia from the scene. Later, Curtis meets with Portia to warn her about Trina discovering her issues involving Drew. He assures Portia that Trina can be trusted, as she has kept quiet, and tells Portia to stay vigilant until the situation is resolved.

Tracy under fire as Drew fights to clear his name

In this episode of General Hospital, Tracy publicly accuses Drew of planting drugs in her car. Martin tries to calm the scene, suggesting that she be taken home due to a possible medical episode. Suddenly, Cody appears and contradicts Tracy. He admits that he borrowed her car and left the Ketamine used for a medical procedure for a horse.

He presents a receipt to back up his claim. Martin’s attempts to expose a deeper plot fail, and he ends up falling off the stage, leaving Drew to address the press. Drew vows to find the person responsible for framing him on General Hospital.

The aftermath of the Press Conference

After the press conference, Drew lashes out at Martin for mishandling the situation. Seeking to save his reputation, Drew considers calling off the wedding, fearing its impact on Willow’s custody case.

Meanwhile, Michael tells Carly that he will have Diane delay the visitation hearing to protect the children. At the same time, Nina meets with Jason to help persuade Michael to allow Willow access to the kids. She hopes it will also draw Willow away from Drew.

Stay tuned for more updates on General Hospital.

