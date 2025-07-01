Is Natalia fame Eva LaRue leaving General Hospital? Exit status explained 

Eva LaRue, known for her work in daytime dramas and primetime series, has officially bid farewell to her role on General Hospital. LaRue’s portrayal of Natalia Rogers-Ramirez, the mother of the controversial character Blaze, concluded with the June 30, 2025, episode, marking the end of a character arc that resulted in contemplation, upheaval, and affection over the past year.

LaRue began her role in February 2024 as a one-time guest star. Initially, it was meant to be a short-term appearance, but it quickly developed into a significant storyline when Natalia became involved in a story of love, identity, agony, and family as Blaze entered a relationship with Kristina Corinthos-Davis.

“I was originally only supposed to be on the show for a couple of months,” LaRue told Soap Opera Digest in an exclusive interview. “And it ended up being a much longer run, which was great — and really fun because there are so many All My Children actors there and so it felt like home.”

All about Natalia’s final chapter in General Hospital

Natalia’s journey on General Hospital was characterized by tension and resistance. Her discomfort with Blaze's same-sex relationship made her a complex character—a woman of conviction struggling with the conflict between her deeply held beliefs and her daughter's choice to live her truth. Over time, her consistent disapproval created increasing strain on both her on-screen family and, ultimately, her audience.

In the June 30 episode, Natalia reached a breaking point. In a moment of despair, she was shown mixing pills and alcohol, hinting at an overdose. This followed Sonny Corinthos' decision to send her to Belize, hoping to separate her from her longing—an exile that Natalia had, and continued to struggle to understand.

“They tried to rehabilitate my character, and then all of a sudden I have these scenes where, because Natalia had lied about her ex-husband and broken his trust, Sonny was like, ‘We can’t be friends anymore,'” she told Soap Opera Digest. “And I thought, ‘Uh-oh, there we go,’ because that [relationship with Sonny] was kind of my character’s only lifeline.”

The show has not explicitly announced her fate, but the emotional impact of the scene made it clear: her storyline was coming to an end.

“I had a blast at General Hospital. I loved being there, and I had a lot of really great scenes, and I loved everybody that I got to work with. It was just an awesome experience, and I was really glad that I got to stay longer than I was supposed to," LaRue said.

General Hospital executive producer Frank Valentini wishes Eva "the best"

Behind the scenes, Natalia’s journey was never supposed to be this long. As TV Line reported, General Hospital executive producer Frank Valentini said in a statement that LaRue’s role was initially planned as a limited appearance. However, as the storyline developed, so did Natalia’s role.

"Eva’s been a dear friend for years, and I am so pleased we found an opportunity to work together! What originally was meant as a guest star arc turned into a longer and more satisfying arc," Valentini said. "In thanks to Eva’s terrific work and chemistry with our cast. I was thrilled Eva was available to us in this extended role. I wish her all the best in her upcoming projects."

LaRue’s television legacy

Eva LaRue’s departure from General Hospital adds to a career filled with standout performances across both daytime and primetime television. LaRue gained widespread recognition for her longtime role as Dr. Maria Santos Grey on All My Children, which earned her a Daytime Emmy nomination in 1997.

She also won a Daytime Emmy in 2020 for a guest appearance on The Young and the Restless. In primetime, viewers came to know her as Natalia Boa Vista, a forensic expert on CSI: Miami, a role she held from season 4 through the series finale in 2012. As for future projects, LaRue has not shared what she has lined up.

Catch the latest episode of General Hospital streaming on ABC.

