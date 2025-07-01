General Hospital spoiler video sneak peek (July 1, 2025): Carly questions Joss, Kristina becomes a target and Chase shows up on someone’s door

Strange events occurring on the General Hospital plot hint at serious troubles awaiting the town and its residents. With Natalia's future in jeopardy and Sonny's world threatened from multiple directions, some relationships are falling apart. Meanwhile, Sidwell is ready to plot Sonny's fall after the mob boss refused to sell his piers.

The YouTube account, General Hospital Preview, released a teaser video on June 30, 2025, serving spoiler snippets about the episode slated to be aired on July 1, 2025. As per the preview video, Carly catches her daughter in a position that makes the mother question Josslyn. She is heard asking:

"What are you doing?"

Meanwhile, Kristina is seen staring at a raging fire at the other end of the room in which she is standing. Her stricken face indicates the looming danger of getting caught inside a burning building. On the other hand, Detective Chase is seen calling at someone's door.

"Please open the door. We need to talk to you."

With Natalia drunk in her hotel room, it is likely that Chase is calling out to her. More surprises are expected in the long-running ABC daily soap as Alexis meets Sidwell, while Jason updates Sonny, and Cody hands out some negative information to Molly and Sasha in the upcoming episode.

Disclaimer: This article is speculative and may contain spoilers.

A glance at the General Hospital episode for July 1, 2025

The "General Hospital Preview" YouTube video, teasing the events for July 1, 2025, starts with showing Alexis sending out a warning to Sidwell. Since the attorney is slated to visit Wyndemere to meet the current resident, it may mean business. She will point out that no case will be filed before she goes through it and vets it.

Any common legal issue between them is as of now it is unclear. However, she will soon get the news about the fire at Charlie's Pub and worry about her daughters wellbeing.

The GH teaser then moves on to show Cody Bell handing out an unpleasant news to Sasha and Molly. This is likely to be about the fire at the Pub. All of them will get worried about Kristina. However, later in the episode, Molly will likely learn about Kristina's safety. Michael may also discuss his sister's safety with Sasha.

Anna Devane will be seen commanding her staff to "find him". While it is unclear who she is referring to, it may be about Sidwell. Alternately, she could be looking for Dalton or Drew.

The video next moves on to Carly asking what Josslyn is doing. By the looks on Joss's face, she seems to have been caught in a situation she doesn't want her mother to find out about.

After this, Detective Harrison Chase is teased outside a closed door requesting the resident to open up. He explains that the police needs to talk to them. This is likely to be Natalia's hotel room. As Monday's episode, dated June 30, 2025, showed, Natalia has taken pills with alcohol, passing out on her couch.

Meanwhile, Jason will inform Sonny that Natalia failed to show up as planned. On the other hand, Marco who left his date with Lucas to get to his mother is seen inside his car. He will witness something shocking.

The preview ends with a shell-shocked Kristina as she stares at the flames in her pub. Since she is inside the premises, behind the bar, she will be in danger of getting caught. However, the General Hospital spoilers hint at Kristina escaping the ordeal safely.

Tune in to ABC to catch the upcoming episode of General Hospital as Kristina's predicament and Natalia's situation are revealed.

