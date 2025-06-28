General Hospital weekly preview sees Kristina in danger, Jason back in action, and a crime scene investigation underway

Peril is waiting to strike General Hospital as unexpected danger looms over the town's residents. While Kristina is at great risk, an official investigation will turn up some shocking results. Meanwhile, Jason will be ready to make his moves.

The past week on General Hospital saw newborn Daisy as the target of an unknown stalker. Sasha shared her fears on the same with Cody. Meanwhile, Willow agreed to marry the Congressman, and informed her mother and Michael. A disgusted Michael vowed not to let Wiley anywhere near Drew.

At the same time, Tracy destroyed Drew's plan by not allowing him to use the family name at the press conference. However, Cody owned up to the Ketamine blame to save Tracy's name.

Brook Lynn considered using the Britt angle to target Lulu. However, before she could decide, Rocco and Danny laid their hands on the file that showed Rocco was called baby Ben and Britt was the mother. Groundwork of BLQ's revenge arc and other retaliatory story arcs are in the making in the upcoming week of ABC's long-running daily soap.

Disclaimer: This article is speculative and may contain spoilers.

General Hospital: Kristina faces a huge disaster

Kristina has been in a comfortable situation currently, with her mother shielding her mistake, and Cody cooperating in her revenge plan for Ava. However, the soap's spoilers suggest that a huge fire will likely break out at Charlie's Pub. Whether Kristina Corinthos is stuck inside the building and faces peril is as yet unknown.

While it is too early to predict who might have caused the fire, a few theories are worth speculating. For one, Jenz Sidwell was seen handling photographs of Sonny's family members. As such, he may want to get to Sonny by hurting Kristina.

On the other hand, it may be Ava who realizes Kristina's ploy of using Cody and retaliates by causing damage. Since the culprit will be revealed later in the storyline, Kristina's safety will be of prime importance during the week of June 30, 2025.

General Hospital: Jason has enough activity lined up

Friday's episode, dated June 27, 2025, saw Jason assure Carly about the safety of baby Daisy. However, they are unaware of the unknown stalker targeting her. Incidentally, Jason is Daisy's godfather, making his job more significant.

Moreover, Sonny shared with him his preoccupations with the ADA and his competitor. As such, Jason's hands will be full protecting Sonny's life. Meanwhile, Dante is slated to reach out to the henchman. He may ask for a favor connected to his son, Giovanni Palmieri. Jason will likely advise the best.

Elsewhere, Anna tasked Jason to look into Professor Dalton. Jason will soon embark on this task. His intel may lead him to Josslyn's real job. Alternatively, it may bring him up against WSB again.

General Hospital: PCPD starts investigation

As mentioned before, Charlie's Pub is slated for a massive fire accident. The PCPD will get into action as Commissioner Anna and Detective Chase reach the scene. Their preliminary investigation will likely reveal that the fire was not an accident.

As hints of deliberate sabotage take root, the PCPD will need to dig deeper to look for people who may cause this damage. Fans may remember, Kristina has been running Charlie's Pub alone since Lucky left town. As such, someone with a vengeance towards Kristina or her immediate family will be investigated.

Catch the latest on General Hospital as Kristina battles a worrisome situation and Jason finds himself working on too many projects.

