General Hospital spoilers for next 2 weeks (July 2 to July 11, 2025): What to expect, major developments, and more

Danger is closing in on Sonny as he finds his family being targeted on General Hospital's current storyline. While the Michael-Willow rift is growing, Emma finds herself ensnared in Vaughn's setup. Meanwhile, Josslyn tries to navigate her work as Kai keeps a secret from Trina.

The previous episodes of General Hospital built the groundwork for the upcoming issues between the residents of Port Charles. On one hand, Natalia confronted Sonny on his plan to isolate her. In return, Sonny insisted she leave town as planned. However, Natalia took an overdose of pills and alcohol, making her pass out on her couch.

On the other hand, Willow let Drew and Martin convince her to marry her beau. However, Michael's reaction to the news was to vow to keep her away from his children. Nina seemed desperate to stop this marriage. Meanwhile, Lulu befriended Gio to his mother, BLQ's chagrin. However, Gio refused his father, Dante's, offers of any reconciliation.

Elsewhere, baby Daisy had her christening. After the event, some assailants broke into Charlie's Pub and set it on fire, when the owner was behind the bar. The long-running ABC soap opera will continue to present unexpected events in Port Charles.

Disclaimer: This article is speculative and may contain spoilers.

General Hospital: Michael and Willow's differences grow

GH fans know Michael regretted Willow's loss in their custody battle. However, after Willow decided to marry Drew, Michael vowed to keep his children away from Drew's influence. He said as much on Tuesday's episode, dated June 24, 2025. He went ahead with baby Daisy's christening, where he explained to little Wiley that his "mommy" won't come to the event.

The soap's spoilers suggest that Michael's resistance towards Willow's decision will likely push the latter more towards Drew. In the meantime, Nina will also try her best to talk Willow out of the marriage. Whether she exposes her and Drew's affair remains to be seen.

The upcoming episodes may find Willow trying to get to Wiley at the pool, leaving Michael upset. As such, Willow and Drew's wedding will have many hurdles on the way.

General Hospital: Emma and Josslyn have individual problems

Emma will play the confidante to a troubled Giovanni as he opens up to her about all the problems he is facing from his biological parents. In return, Emma may keep him updated about her plans with Professor Dalton.

However, Emma may fall into Vaughn's trap over the stray beagle puppy she rescued on Friday, June 20, 2025. The spoilers hint that Vaughn may claim the puppy and join Emma's animal activism. In the process, he will keep a tab on her plans against Dalton and foil them at the opportune moment.

Elsewhere, Josslyn is slated to get a talk from WSB station chief, Brennan. The boss will lay down some rules for the newbie. However, Josslyn may not follow the directives. As such, she may get too close to Vaughn's job or reveal herself. The soap's spoilers hint at Jason coming too close to learning about Joss's secret occupation.

General Hospital: Trina remains unaware of Kai's betrayal

Trina Robinson has been worried about Kai Taylor's situation since before his surgery. However, when Kai took up employment with Drew, she was both worried about his boss and supportive of his decisions.

When Kai informed her about the overheard argument between her parents, Trina confronted Curtis. She also claimed that Kai would not let any intel slip to Drew. However, General Hospital fans know that Kai had told Drew about Curtis' plan, warning the Congressman to take preparatory actions.

The upcoming episodes will find Trina continuing to care for Kai and warn him about Drew. While her beau will keep his betrayal a secret for the time being, Trina may soon learn about Kai's actions, causing a rift between the lovebirds. On the other hand, Curtis will wait for Jacinda and Felicia. Meanwhile, his relationship with Portia will deteriorate further.

Stay tuned to General Hospital to know more about the culprit behind the Charlie's Pub fire and to find out about Emma's plans for Dalton.

