The Hunting Wives season 1 was released on Netflix in the United States on July 21, 2025. Based on May Cobb's best-selling thriller, the show is created by Rebecca Cutter. The ensemble cast includes George Ferrier as Brad, Chrissy Metz as Starr, Jaime Ray Newman as Callie, Katie Lowes as Jill, and Evan Jonigkeit as Sophie's husband, Graham.

Ad

The show centers on Sophie O'Neil (Brittany Snow), who moves from the East Coast to East Texas, and spans eight episodes. She becomes entangled in a privileged social group led by Margo Banks (Malin Åkerman), the wife of wealthy oil magnate Jed Banks (Dermot Mulroney).

In the spring of 2024, filming for The Hunting Wives season 1 took place in North Carolina, specifically in Mooresville, Charlotte, Sherrills Ford, and the Falcon Trail Trailhead in Richfield, which served as a substitute for East Texas locations.

Ad

Trending

Details on The Hunting Wives season 1 filming locations

1) Azalea Retreat, Sherrills Ford (Lake Norman area)

Azalea Retreat, located along Lake Norman, served as the exquisite backdrop for scenes featuring private parties and secret meetings in The Hunting Wives season 1.

A still from the show's trailer (Image via YouTube/LionsgateTV)

Its calm docks, panoramic views of the water, and rustic-chic lodge provided an abundant background for the show's wealthy Texas social scene. The isolated atmosphere of the property heightened the dramatic tone of the series by reflecting the distinct, high-society environment.

Ad

2) Mooresville Downtown (Main Street)

The scenic Main Street in Mooresville served as the stand-in for the fictional town of "Maple Brook, Texas." Texas-style flags, signage, and small-town aesthetics were used to change stores throughout the production of The Hunting Wives season 1.

A still from the show's trailer (Image via YouTube/LionsgateTV)

The crew recreated a wealthy Southern enclave by painting the exterior and dressing the windows. Thanks to its early 20th-century buildings and historic streetscape, the town where the series was set provided a genuine, picturesque setting that matched the Southern Gothic undertone of the story.

Ad

3) Falcon Trail Trailhead, Richfield

The Falcon Trail Trailhead near Richfield provided wooded pathways, rustic clearings, and distant terrain, making it an ideal location for dramatic outdoor sequences in The Hunting Wives season 1.

A still from the show's trailer (Image via YouTube/LionsgateTV)

This setting supported scenes of seclusion, emotional tension, and secrecy. By placing characters in natural yet disturbing environments that mirror their internal collapse into moral chaos, the series vividly highlights its darker themes of murder, obsession, and treachery.

Ad

4) Charlotte Area (South End, Dilworth Tasting Room, Davidson, Concord)

Numerous premium and suburban locations in the Charlotte metro region were featured in The Hunting Wives season 1, ranging from the peaceful areas of Davidson and Concord to the sophisticated setting of the Dilworth Tasting Room.

A still from the show's trailer (Image via YouTube/LionsgateTV)

These locations were perfect for representing both posh social gathering places and everyday life. The contrast between the modernism of South End and the small-town charm of Maple Brook revealed the characters' two distinct lives, one polished and the other cloaked in secret.

Ad

What is The Hunting Wives season 1 about?

A still from The Hunting Wives (Image via Netflix)

In The Hunting Wives season 1, Sophie O'Neil relocates to a small East Texas town from the East Coast in search of a new, peaceful beginning. She is lured to Margo Banks and her group of wealthy ladies, known as the "Hunting Wives," and their seductive and secretive world instead of tranquillity. Skeet shooting and glitzy nights out turn into something considerably darker.

Ad

Sophie learns she is much more involved than she thought when a teenage girl is found dead close to one of their hangouts. She must uncover the true nature of her new acquaintances and what they are hiding before someone else is harmed, as she is torn between danger, desire, and deception. It's a complex drama of treachery, obsession, and how quickly a perfect existence can unravel.

The Hunting Wives season 1 was released on Netflix on July 21, 2025, in the United States. Stay tuned for further updates.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Suchita Patnaha Suchita Patnaha is an Entertainment writer at Sportskeeda. With a Master of Arts in Drawing & Painting, Suchita has 3.5 years of industry experience as a Graphic Designer and former entertainment writer at Soapcentral.



Suchita has cultivated a strong understanding of entertainment content, from anime and celebrity trends to movies and TV shows from previous roles. She often researches cast members and industry updates while streaming favorite content. Suchita is committed to delivering relevant and ethical stories by relying on trustworthy sources and factual information.



Though Suchita doesn't have a favorite celebrity, there are a few that she respects for their work within and beyond the entertainment industry. This includes Keanu Reaves, Leonardo DiCaprio, J.K. Rowling, and manga artists Hajime Isayama and Eiichiro Oda.



Outside of writing, Suchita spends time painting, working out, driving, and cooking. If given the chance, she would love to go back in time to immerse in the making of Naruto, learning firsthand what goes into crafting a legendary manga series. Know More